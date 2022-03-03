Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 62850

Companies: 98 - Players covered include ABB Group; Bayshore Networks, Inc.; Broadcom, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; CyberX; Forescout Technologies, Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Tenable, Inc.; Kaspersky Lab; McAfee LLC; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric S.A. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: End-Use (Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical and Manufacturing, Other End-Uses); Product (Gateways, Routers, Industrial Ethernet switches); Type (Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security, Other Types)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the need for remote operations of industrial facilities and production floors across the globe. The major economic impact of this pandemic has compelled businesses to reset their budgets. The 'Work from Home' trend required establishment of an array of procedures and security tools for ensuring that industrial facilities can perform remote operations. For manufacturers, the importance of cybersecurity has grown considerably with industrial companies connecting plant-level devices and software to internet-connected enterprise systems. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has greatly strengthened operations on the plant floor. However, it has also introduced many novel vectors for possible cyberattacks. Increasing movement of data from plants could boost the vulnerability of localized networks. Such new loopholes are being exploited by criminals for stealing sensitive information such as intellectual property for extortion purposes. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated such kinds of attacks owing to the adoption of 'work from home' approach. Home offices lack robust cybersecurity protections. Remote access also provided hackers a wider surface to attack. Additionally, attackers have also exploited the sense of uncertainty and fear of this pandemic to carry out phishing attacks as well as other kinds of social engineering for tricking users to provide access to various proprietary information and systems. Supply chains, healthcare sector and manufacturing facilities are becoming vulnerable to cyberattacks. At present, the biggest risk faced by the healthcare sector is phishing attacks wherein attackers employ an array of techniques and tactics for gaining access to private information of people involved.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Cybersecurity estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.1% share of the global Industrial Cybersecurity market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026

The Industrial Cybersecurity market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Amidst heightened cyber threat levels, industries are investing increasingly on deploying a wide range of security solutions like firewalls, antivirus, and intrusion detection systems (IDS) for securing assets, and to prevent any operational disruption due to cyberbreaches. Spending is also on the rise on security appliances and software solutions to ensure security of industrial control system networks, critical infrastructure facilities and data centers. Rise in government funding and increased spending by organizations to tackle rise in cyber threats will continue to present favorable growth opportunities for the industrial cybersecurity market. The growing adoption of big data, 5G network technology and artificial intelligence in industrial settings will influence market growth in the coming years. The market will also be impacted by the rising demand for advanced solutions like firewalls, intrusion detection systems and antivirus, as industrial facilities focus on boosting cybersecurity in their units. Routers and Ethernet switches are widely used in industrial cybersecurity market, due to the growing number of security breaches targeting sensitive data in industrial processes and manufacturing operations. Growing penetration of Internet connectivity, trend towards IIoT, continuous advances in connected systems are all driving use of various components for cybersecurity. With incidents of cyberattacks continuing to grow, vendors are focusing efforts on the development of advanced hardware with enhanced security features. Demand for various components will also benefit from the rising number of connected devices and remotely managed industrial systems.

The BYOD (bring your own device) trend in industrial facilities, aimed at improving work culture, is exposing companies to greater risk of security breaches. The increasing cost of cyberattacks on industries specifically critical infrastructure facilities is driving governments to enhance budgetary allocations for dealing with security threats emerging due to the rising use of IT systems in industrial operations. With cyber-physical attacks emerging as a major concern, strict cybersecurity regulations have been implemented across the world. The need to comply with government regulations is also driving growth of industrial cybersecurity market. The emergence of cybersecurity standards is also expected to play a critical role in enabling industries to manage cyber risks. With the cyber threat landscape evolving constantly, demand continues to grow for scalable and flexible cybersecurity solutions. Service providers are also moving towards cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) business model, which is a service based approach to cybersecurity where pay-as-you-go strategy and subscription plans allow companies to benefit from continuous monitoring and assessment of threats in their industrial environments.

Hardware Segment to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$643.4 Million by the year 2026. More



