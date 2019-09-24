Global Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial DeNOx Systems and Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.



1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.1 Billion by the year 2025, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$108.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$316.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) will reach a market size of US$334.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$820.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alstom SA (France); Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (USA); Babcock Noell GmbH (Germany); Burns & Mcdonnell, Inc. (USA); Doosan Power Systems (United Kingdom); FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark); Fuel Tech Inc. (USA); Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark); Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) (Type) Global Competitor

Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (Sncr) (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Utilities (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Utilities (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Utilities (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Industries (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Industries (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Industries (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) (Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) (Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (Sncr) (Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (Sncr) (Type)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 15: Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (Sncr) (Type)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) (Type) Market Share

Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (Sncr) (Type) Competitor

Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 18: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: United States Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in the

United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 21: United States Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 23: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Canadian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Japanese Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Market for Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 32: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Chinese Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) (Type) Market Share (in %)

by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (Sncr) (Type) Market Share

(in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 40: European Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 44: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 50: French Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: French Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 52: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in France

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Demand for Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Italian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Italian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: United Kingdom Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 71: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 74: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 75: Spanish Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Spanish Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 81: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Russian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Russia

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 86: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 89: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Australian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 106: Indian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 107: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 108: Indian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Indian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: South Korean Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 114: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 115: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial DeNOx

Systems & Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 122: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 125: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Latin American Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 127: Latin American Demand for Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Latin American Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 134: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Argentinean Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Argentinean Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 137: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 139: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 140: Brazilian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Brazilian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 142: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Brazil

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 145: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Mexican Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 152: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 153: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Rest

of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 158: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: The Middle East Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: The Middle East Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: The Middle East Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Iranian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Iranian Market for Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 170: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 173: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Israeli Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Israeli Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Saudi Arabian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: United Arab Emirates Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 189: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Rest

of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Rest of Middle East Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 192: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Industrial DeNOx Systems &

Services Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 196: African Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 198: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: African Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market in Africa

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION

ALSTOM SA

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES

BABCOCK NOELL GMBH

BURNS & MCDONNELL

DOOSAN POWER SYSTEMS

FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S

FUEL TECH

HALDOR TOPSOE A/S

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES



V. CURATED RESEARCH

