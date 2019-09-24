Global Industrial DeNOx Systems & Services Industry
Sep 24, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial DeNOx Systems and Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.
1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.1 Billion by the year 2025, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$108.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$316.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) will reach a market size of US$334.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$820.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alstom SA (France); Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (USA); Babcock Noell GmbH (Germany); Burns & Mcdonnell, Inc. (USA); Doosan Power Systems (United Kingdom); FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark); Fuel Tech Inc. (USA); Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark); Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
