Global Industrial Dryers Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Players Introduce New Technologies to Stay Abreast of Competition

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Dryers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Dryers in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Direct Dryers

Indirect Dryers

Specialty Dryers

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Curtain Raiser

Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Bolster Industrial Dryers Market

Food and Cement Remain Key Applications

Fluidized Bed Dryers to Post Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market

Developing Regions Provide Impetus to Agricultural End-Use

Top Vendors Eye Promising Markets of Eastern Europe and Asia -Pacific

Overview of Centrifugal Industrial Dryers

High Demand for Automotive Components

Plastic Recycling

Robust Growth of Industrial Sector

Metal Finishing Dominates the Market

Demand for Dried Products to Boost Pharmaceutical Spray Dryers Market

Overview of Spray Drying Equipment

Growth Factors

Refrigerated Air Dryers

An Overview

Cycling Systems Dominate the Market

Food & Beverage Applications to Drive Growth

North America and Asia

the Leading Markets

Competitive Overview

Compressed Air Treatment Systems

An Overview

Dryers and Filters

the Dominant Category

Food & Beverage Applications to Drive the Market

Asia and North America to Drive Growth

Competitive Overview of the Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market

Membrane Air Dryers Market

Industrial Applications

Major End-Use Application

Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Industrial Dryers

Manufacturing PMI

An Important Bellwether

Outlook

Segmental Analysis

Direct Dryers

Indirect Dryers

Specialty Dryers

Players Introduce New Technologies to Stay Abreast of Competition



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & TECHNOLOGY DYNAMICS

IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers

Environmental Regulations to Drive Replacement Demand in Developed Markets

Regulations to Drive Demand

Investment Trends in End-Use Industries Impact Demand

Fluidized Bed Drying

A Proven Technology

Food Industry

A Major End-Use Sector; Drives Growth in Industrial Dryers

Demand for Microencapsulation Drives Growth in Spray Dryers

Rising Popularity of Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for Market

Growth in Dairy Products Supports Market for Industrial Dryers

Monash University Improvises Spray Dryer for Dairy Products

Expanding Market for Infant Formula Drives Growth of Industrial Dryers

Flexible Spray Drying Emerges an Ideal Choice for Infant Formula Manufacturing

Favorable Trends in Pharma Industry Portend Bright Outlook

University of Cambridge Develops Smart Capsules

Focus on Nanoencapsulation of Drugs Emphasizes the Need for Nano Spray Dried Particles

Pulp & Paper Manufacturing Spurs Opportunities for Industrial Dryers

Technology Dynamics

Tracking R&D Breakthroughs

Advanced R&D Tools Help Ease Product Design Process

Challenges to Reckon With

International Drying Symposium (IDS): Promoting R&D

Spray-Drying Plants and the Issues of Environmental Protection and Safety



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What Are Industrial Dryers?

Types of Industrial Dryers

Direct Dryers

Rotary Dryers

Key Features

Processing of Frac Sand with Rotary Dryers

Fluidized Bed Dryers

Processing of Frac Sand with Fluid Bed Dryers

Spray Dryers

Design Challenges with Components in Spray Dryer

Spray-Drying Technology Application in Pharma Production

Flash Dryers

Indirect Dryers

Drum Dryers

Disk Dryers

Vacuum Dryers

Specialty Dryers

Microwave Dryers

Freeze Dryers

Industrial Dryers: Craving for Innovation

Technology Innovations Make Equipment More Cutting Edge

Academic Institutes Dominate Research Activities

Evolutionary & Revolutionary Innovations

Examples of Revolutionary Innovations

Examples of Evolutionary Innovations

Drying Efficiency of Industrial Dryers: A Key Focus of Modern R&D Efforts

Select Industrial Dryers & Their Percentage Drying Efficiencies



4. OVERVIEW OF KEY END-USE INDUSTRIES

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Sludge and Waste Drying

Agriculture

Textile Industry

Tea Industry



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Ingersoll Rand Unveils Sub-Freezing Air Dryer

Dri-Air Expands Large Desiccant Dryers Portfolio

Moretto Introduces X-COMB Medical Dryer

Parker Hannifin Unveils Parker Zander CDAS and OFAS Dryers

Carman Unveils Vibratory Fluid Bed Dryer

Atlas Copco Unveils New F Range Refrigerant Dryers

EarthTechnica to Unveil POWDRY FP Fluidized-Bed Granulation and Drying Device

GSI Introduces New Features to its Portfolio of Grain Drying Equipment

The Witte Company Rolls out Fluid-Bed Dryers

Digicolor Rolls Out New Line of Dryer

Bhler Aeroglide Announces New Industrial Dryer, AeroDry



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ANDRITZ Bags Order for Drying Line from Stora Enso Imatra Mills

AGI Acquires Global Industries, Inc.

EnWave Enters into Licensing Agreement with Australasian Dairy Company

ANDRITZ Secures Order for Upgrading CTMP Pulp Drying Line at Rottneros Mill

Cathay Commences Full Operation of New Spray Dryers

Pharmatek Installs Equipment for Additional Manufacturing of Amorphous Spray Dried Dispersions

EnWave and Merck Enter License Deal to Promote REV Technology

Telstar to Manufacture Lyophiliser Loading and Unloading Systems in China



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

