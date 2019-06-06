Global Industrial Dryers Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Players Introduce New Technologies to Stay Abreast of Competition
DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Dryers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Dryers in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Direct Dryers
- Indirect Dryers
- Specialty Dryers
The report profiles 223 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ANDRITZ AG (Austria)
- ANIVI Ingenieria S.A. (Spain)
- Bhler AG (Switzerland)
- Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. (USA)
- Carrier Europe SCA (Belgium)
- Comessa S.A. (France)
- Comspain XXI S.A. (Spain)
- FAVA S.p.A (Italy)
- GEA Process Engineering A/S (Denmark)
- Glatt GmbH (Germany)
- Metso Corporation (Finland)
- Mitchell Dryers Ltd. (UK)
- SWISS COMBI
- W. Kunz dryTec AG (Switzerland)
- Tetra Laval International SA (Switzerland)
- ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)
- ThyssenKrupp KH Mineral (France)
- Tummers Simon Dryers (UK)
- Voith GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Curtain Raiser
Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Bolster Industrial Dryers Market
Food and Cement Remain Key Applications
Fluidized Bed Dryers to Post Fastest Growth
Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market
Developing Regions Provide Impetus to Agricultural End-Use
Top Vendors Eye Promising Markets of Eastern Europe and Asia -Pacific
Overview of Centrifugal Industrial Dryers
High Demand for Automotive Components
Plastic Recycling
Robust Growth of Industrial Sector
Metal Finishing Dominates the Market
Demand for Dried Products to Boost Pharmaceutical Spray Dryers Market
Overview of Spray Drying Equipment
Growth Factors
Refrigerated Air Dryers
An Overview
Cycling Systems Dominate the Market
Food & Beverage Applications to Drive Growth
North America and Asia
the Leading Markets
Competitive Overview
Compressed Air Treatment Systems
An Overview
Dryers and Filters
the Dominant Category
Food & Beverage Applications to Drive the Market
Asia and North America to Drive Growth
Competitive Overview of the Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market
Membrane Air Dryers Market
Industrial Applications
Major End-Use Application
Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Industrial Dryers
Manufacturing PMI
An Important Bellwether
Outlook
Segmental Analysis
Direct Dryers
Indirect Dryers
Specialty Dryers
Players Introduce New Technologies to Stay Abreast of Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & TECHNOLOGY DYNAMICS
IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers
Environmental Regulations to Drive Replacement Demand in Developed Markets
Regulations to Drive Demand
Investment Trends in End-Use Industries Impact Demand
Fluidized Bed Drying
A Proven Technology
Food Industry
A Major End-Use Sector; Drives Growth in Industrial Dryers
Demand for Microencapsulation Drives Growth in Spray Dryers
Rising Popularity of Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for Market
Growth in Dairy Products Supports Market for Industrial Dryers
Monash University Improvises Spray Dryer for Dairy Products
Expanding Market for Infant Formula Drives Growth of Industrial Dryers
Flexible Spray Drying Emerges an Ideal Choice for Infant Formula Manufacturing
Favorable Trends in Pharma Industry Portend Bright Outlook
University of Cambridge Develops Smart Capsules
Focus on Nanoencapsulation of Drugs Emphasizes the Need for Nano Spray Dried Particles
Pulp & Paper Manufacturing Spurs Opportunities for Industrial Dryers
Technology Dynamics
Tracking R&D Breakthroughs
Advanced R&D Tools Help Ease Product Design Process
Challenges to Reckon With
International Drying Symposium (IDS): Promoting R&D
Spray-Drying Plants and the Issues of Environmental Protection and Safety
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What Are Industrial Dryers?
Types of Industrial Dryers
Direct Dryers
Rotary Dryers
Key Features
Processing of Frac Sand with Rotary Dryers
Fluidized Bed Dryers
Processing of Frac Sand with Fluid Bed Dryers
Spray Dryers
Design Challenges with Components in Spray Dryer
Spray-Drying Technology Application in Pharma Production
Flash Dryers
Indirect Dryers
Drum Dryers
Disk Dryers
Vacuum Dryers
Specialty Dryers
Microwave Dryers
Freeze Dryers
Industrial Dryers: Craving for Innovation
Technology Innovations Make Equipment More Cutting Edge
Academic Institutes Dominate Research Activities
Evolutionary & Revolutionary Innovations
Examples of Revolutionary Innovations
Examples of Evolutionary Innovations
Drying Efficiency of Industrial Dryers: A Key Focus of Modern R&D Efforts
Select Industrial Dryers & Their Percentage Drying Efficiencies
4. OVERVIEW OF KEY END-USE INDUSTRIES
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Oil and Gas Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Sludge and Waste Drying
Agriculture
Textile Industry
Tea Industry
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Ingersoll Rand Unveils Sub-Freezing Air Dryer
Dri-Air Expands Large Desiccant Dryers Portfolio
Moretto Introduces X-COMB Medical Dryer
Parker Hannifin Unveils Parker Zander CDAS and OFAS Dryers
Carman Unveils Vibratory Fluid Bed Dryer
Atlas Copco Unveils New F Range Refrigerant Dryers
EarthTechnica to Unveil POWDRY FP Fluidized-Bed Granulation and Drying Device
GSI Introduces New Features to its Portfolio of Grain Drying Equipment
The Witte Company Rolls out Fluid-Bed Dryers
Digicolor Rolls Out New Line of Dryer
Bhler Aeroglide Announces New Industrial Dryer, AeroDry
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ANDRITZ Bags Order for Drying Line from Stora Enso Imatra Mills
AGI Acquires Global Industries, Inc.
EnWave Enters into Licensing Agreement with Australasian Dairy Company
ANDRITZ Secures Order for Upgrading CTMP Pulp Drying Line at Rottneros Mill
Cathay Commences Full Operation of New Spray Dryers
Pharmatek Installs Equipment for Additional Manufacturing of Amorphous Spray Dried Dispersions
EnWave and Merck Enter License Deal to Promote REV Technology
Telstar to Manufacture Lyophiliser Loading and Unloading Systems in China
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Total Companies Profiled: 223 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 230)
- The United States (61)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (106)
- France (11)
- Germany (32)
- The United Kingdom (14)
- Italy (13)
- Spain (5)
- Rest of Europe (31)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (50)
- Latin America (1)
