Global Industrial Dust Collector Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2031, Registering a CAGR of 4.4%

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Dust Collector Market by Product Type, Media Type, End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial dust collector market was valued at $7,871.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $12,223.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Dust collectors work by collecting contaminated air through a filter or series of filters, which capture the dust particles and other pollutants. The clean air is then released back into the workplace or the environment. Industrial dust collectors can range in size from small units designed to filter air in a single workstation to large systems that filter air in an entire factory.

There are several types of dust collectors used in industries. Some of the most common types of dust collectors are cyclone dust collector, bughouse dust collector, cartridge dust collector, electrostatic precipitator and wet scrubber.

The usage of industrial dust collectors in manufacturing facilities, processing plants, warehouses, and other commercial or industrial environments helps them to comply with environmental and occupational safety standards. For instance, in August 2021, the UK government's Health and Safety Executive introduced a series of regulations known as the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) Regulations (HSE).

Organizations are required to implement safety measures and protocols to guard against exposure to potentially dangerous dust under this regulation. Breathing in construction dust for a longer time can lead to conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, silicosis, and lung cancer.

Construction workers are more likely to get these diseases because routine construction operations generate large amounts of airborne dust. Early mortality and significant disability are consequences of these disorders. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) estimates that exposure to silica dust kills 500 construction workers annually. Thus, the usage of industrial dust collectors is crucial for protecting workers' health in numerous sectors. and as a result, the demand for industrial dust collector is anticipated to increase.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in health and safety concerns
  • Growth in industrialization and construction industry
  • Stringent environmental and government regulations

Restraints

  • High capital and operation Costs
  • Incapable of handling extreme temperatures

Opportunities

  • Technological Advancements

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial dust collector market trends and dynamics.
  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2021 and 2031.
  • Extensive analysis of the industrial dust collector market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
  • A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
  • The global industrial dust collector market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.
  • The key market players within industrial dust collector market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industrial dust collector industry.

Key Market Segments

By End User

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Chemicals
  • Food and Beverages
  • Textiles
  • Others

By Product Type

  • Dry Dust Collectors
  • Wet Scrubber Dust Collectors

By Media Type

  • Woven
  • Non-Woven

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa

Key Market Players

  • CECO Environmental Corp.
  • FLSmidth & Co. A/S
  • Thermax Limited
  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  • Donaldson Company, Inc.
  • Atlas Copco AB
  • Span Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Daikin Industries Ltd. (American Air Filter Company, Inc.)
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

