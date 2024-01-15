Global Industrial Electric Vehicles Market Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Demand for Automation and Material Handling Equipment in Various Process Industries

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Automated Guided Carts, Automated Tow Tractor, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Automated Guided Forklift), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial electric vehicles market size is expected to reach USD 15.80 billion by 2030. The industry is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2030. This surge can be attributed to the increasing demand for automation in various manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics industries. Industrial electric vehicles are preferred for their efficiency and environmental friendliness compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.



The industrial sector is increasingly adopting electric vehicles due to their environmental benefits and operational advantages. Additionally, with the growth of Industry 4.0, robotics and smart manufacturing are increasingly used in the industrial sector. For instance, in February 2023, DBA Brightpick, a warehouse automation solutions provider for order fulfillment, launched Brightpick Autopicker, an autonomous mobile picking robot. The new autonomous mobile picking robot is the only warehouse robot competent in picking and consolidating aisle orders.



Industrial vehicles, including forklifts, AGVs, AMRs, and other heavy machinery, hold pivotal roles across diverse industries. These vehicles are designed to operate with efficiency and speed, thereby enhancing overall productivity by minimizing the time and effort needed for manual labor. Safety is a paramount concern in industrial settings, and industrial vehicles often come equipped with safety features, offering operators the ability to minimize risks to workers. While there is an initial investment involved in acquiring and maintaining these vehicles, they can lead to substantial long-term cost savings by improving efficiency, reducing labor expenses, and mitigating accident risks. The precision and control offered by industrial vehicles make them essential for tasks that demand accuracy and consistency, particularly in industries like manufacturing, construction, and logistics.



The utilization of industrial electric vehicles, such as AGVs and AMRs, in the e-commerce sector offers significant advantages. These vehicles ease workloads, enhance operational efficiencies, and boost productivity by taking on repetitive and physically demanding tasks handled by human workers in e-commerce warehouses. AGVs and AMRs can be programmed to execute specific tasks and follow precise routes, streamlining and optimizing warehouse operations. They can operate continuously, resulting in increased throughput and productivity. Their precision and efficiency contribute to error reduction and improved order fulfillment rates. Specialized software tools play a crucial role in programming vehicle paths, monitoring material movement in supply chain processes, and ensuring efficient and timely warehouse material flow.



Industrial Electric Vehicles Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the autonomous mobile robots segment led the market in 2022, accounting for over 53% share of the global revenue. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of automation in the manufacturing and logistics industries

Manufacturers are raising funds to strengthen their research and development activities.

Europe dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 29% in 2022. This high share is attributable to the increasing demand for material handling equipment by the manufacturing industry incumbents. Furthermore, process automation in every industry has also stimulated the market's growth in this region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market - Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing Demand For Automation And Material Handling Equipment In Various Process Industries

3.3.1.2. Replacement Of Conventional Batteries With Lithium-Ion Batteries

3.3.1.3. Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Industry

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. High Initial Cost.

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.4. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Industrial Electric Vehicles Market

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTLE ANALYSIS

3.5. Economic Mega Trend Analysis



Chapter 4. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market, by Product Type: Key Takeaways

4.2. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market: Product Type Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Automated Guided Carts

4.4. Automated Tow Tractor

4.5. Autonomous Mobile Robots

4.6. Automated Guided Forklift



Chapter 5. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Swisslog Holding

Dematic

Daifuku

Bastian Solutions

Toyota

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

John Bean Technologies

Balyo

Seegrid

Kuka

Jungheinrich

Schaefer Holding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwho6l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets