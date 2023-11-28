Global Industrial Elevator (Hoist, Inclined) Industry Report 2023: Market to Surpass $25 Billion by 2029 - Enhancing Throughput and Cutting Material Handling Costs

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Elevator Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Component, Type (Hoist, Inclined), Capacity, End-Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Elevator Market is expected to generate USD 25.06 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 18.87 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Industrial Elevator Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The research study also assesses market growth indicators, restraints, sales growth and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution. .



Growing urbanisation, infrastructure development, and industrialisation are driving forces leading the industrial elevator market. This is creating a greater need for effective vertical transportation solutions in the manufacturing and logistics sectors. The industrial elevator market is expanding significantly due to the fast industrialisation of emerging nations, especially in the Asia Pacific. .



The demand for effective vertical transportation solutions in manufacturing plants, warehouses, and other workplaces is rising as global industrialisation proceeds. This demand drives the installation of industrial elevators. The essential significance is seen in the growing number of industrial elevator installations across the globe.

Adoption of these technologies not only increases productivity but also improves the safety, sustainability, and overall productivity of many industries worldwide. Undoubtedly, the industrial elevator market globally can be greatly impacted by the expansion of the manufacturing and logistics sectors.

In many manufacturing and logistics processes, industrial elevators - also known as freight elevators or commodities elevators - are an essential part. .



Multiple levels are being added to manufacturing buildings and warehouses in an effort to maximise available space and boost productivity. Industrial elevators are essential for transporting heavy equipment, machinery, and goods between these floors. There is a growing need for industrial elevators as these sectors grow vertically. .



Heavy or large products can be moved more quickly and easily with the use of industrial elevators, which can boost production in manufacturing and logistics. Improved throughput and cost savings might result from less physical work and quicker material handling.

The global industrial elevator market is expected to be driven by the rise of the manufacturing and logistics sectors, as there is a growing demand for safe and effective vertical transportation solutions.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Global Industrial Elevator Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Global Industrial Elevator Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Global Industrial Elevator Market by Component (New Installations, Maintenance, Modernisation).

The report analyses the Industrial Elevator Market by Type (Hoist Elevators, Incline Elevators).

The report analyses the Industrial Elevator Market by Capacity (< 2 ton, 2-3 ton,>3 ton).

The report analyses the Industrial Elevator Market by End-use (Construction sites, Power Plants, Manufacturing Plants (Oil & gas, Petrochemical & refining, Pulp & paper, etc.), Other End-uses (Mining & tunnels, Shipyards & ports, Warehouses, etc.)).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Component, by Type, by Capacity and by End-use.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

