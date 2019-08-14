Global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market 2019-2024 - Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) in US$ Million.

The report profiles 75 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) AECOM ( USA )

) ARCHIBUS, Inc. ( USA )

) Autodesk, Inc. ( USA )

) C3 Energy ( USA )

) Cascade Energy Inc. ( USA )

) Cypress Envirosystems ( USA )

) Eaton Corporation Plc ( Ireland )

) Emerson Electric Company ( USA )

) ENERGYai ( USA )

) EnerNOC, Inc. ( USA )

) General Electric Company ( USA )

) GridPoint, Inc. ( USA )

) Honeywell International Inc. ( USA )

) IBM Corporation ( USA )

) Lightapp Technologies ( Israel )

) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) Opto22 ( USA )

) Panoramic Power ( USA )

) Rockwell Automation, Inc. ( USA )

) SAP SE ( Germany )

) Schneider Electric SE ( France )

) Setpoint Systems Corporation ( USA )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Trane Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Energy Management: A Curtain Raiser

Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMSs): An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Instigates Massive Momentum

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities



2. GROWTH DRIVERS & MARKET TRENDS

Spiraling Energy Costs Put Focus on IEMS

New Regulations to Curb Carbon Emissions Fuel IEMS Deployments

Regulatory Tools for Implementing Industrial Energy Efficiency

Energy Audits

Voluntary Agreements

Energy Efficiency Obligation

Information and Campaign

Standards and Certifications

ISO 50001:2011

Surging Importance of Smart Industry to Drive Adoption of IEMS

Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

IEMS

A Priority for Energy Intensive Industries (EIIs) to Remain Competitive

Standardized and Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious Energy-related & Non-energy Benefits

IEMS Assumes Critical Importance in Rollout of Smart Grids

Global Deployment of Smart Meters Lays Foundation for IEMS Adoption

Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) Technologies to Revolutionize IEMS Market

Steady Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Prospects for IEMSs

IEMS Software Gains Precedence in Energy Saving Initiatives of Industrial Enterprises

Cloud-based IEMaaS Set to Proliferate the Market

Services Assume Importance in End-to-End IEMS Strategy



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS)

Components of IEMS

Central Computer System

Remote Meters

Sensors

Energy Management Software



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

GridPoint Rolls Out GridPoint Energy Manager Mobile 3.0

Panasonic and Schneider Electric Unveil New Building Management Platform

GridPoint Unveils Newly Designed User Interface to GridPoint Energy Manager

Osram Sylvania Unveils Encelium Wireless EMS

Emerson Introduces Energy Advisor EMS



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

EnerNOC Partners with Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

Trane Establishes New Facility in Northeast Ohio

Honeywell Bags Major Energy Management Project from Coop Denmark

Enel Green Power North America Acquires EnerNOC

GridPoint Collaborates with Bell

Siemens Collaborates with Bentley Systems

GE Energy Connections Inaugurates New Redhill Grid Automation Manufacturing Facility

EnerNOC Inaugurates New European Headquarters in Dublin

GE Energy Connections Inks Maintenance Contract with ArcelorMittal Tubaro

EnerNOC to Foray into Mexico

GridPoint Partners with Correlate

Energy Management Collaborative Joins GridPoint's Reseller Partner Network

CONSOL Energy Expands Existing Collaboration with EnerNOC

EnerNOC to Restructure EIS Business

Lightapp Technologies Receives Research Grant from CEC

GridPoint Appoints Axiom Energy Solutions as Channel Partner

EnTouch Controls Signs Partnership Deal with EnerNOC

Sysco Renews Contract with Cascade

Lineage Logistics Collaborates with Cascade

CBRE Group Takes Over Environmental Systems

Twenty First Century Utilities Acquires GridPoint

Ecova Acquires Retroficiency

Acuity Brands to Acquire Distech Controls

Caverion Takes Over Esco Norway

Direct Energy Acquires Panoramic Power

EnerNOC Acquires World Energy Solutions

REGEN Energy Inks Strategic Partnership with Ayla Networks

Quatrro Signs Strategic Partnership with GridPoint

EnerNOC Inks Partnership with GridPoint



