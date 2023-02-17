Global Industrial Enzymes Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030
Feb 17, 2023, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443581/?utm_source=PRN
Global Industrial Enzymes Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Enzymes estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Carbohydrases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Proteases segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Industrial Enzymes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured)
- AB Enzymes GmbH
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
- Amano Enzyme Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation
- Aumgene Biosciences
- BASF SE
- BioResource International Inc.
- Chr. Hansen A/S
- Codexis Inc.
- DuPont Nutrition and Health
- Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC
- Enzyme Innovation
- Hayashibara Company
- Novozymes A/S
- Royal DSM
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443581/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Industrial Enzymes: Eco-Friendly Catalysts that Speed Up and
Improve the Efficiency of Industrial Processes
Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Fast Facts
Recent Market Activity
Major Enzyme Trends in Industrial Applications
Growing Need to Replace Harsh Chemical Processes with Eco-
Friendly Enzymatic Processes:
Fundamental Catalyst for Market Growth
Advantages of Enzymes Vis-à-vis Chemical Catalysts
Enzymes Replace Various Harsh and Abrasive Chemicals
Enzymes Offer Safer Workplace through Elimination of Harsh
Chemical Treatment
Energy Conservation
Enzymes Reduce Toxicity of Effluents during Wastewater Treatment
Surging Demand for Eco-Friendly Enzymes Spurs R&D
Myriad Applications in Various End-use Industries Drives
Widespread Adoption
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the
Overall Enzymes Market
Biotechnology: Providing Solutions in an Increasingly Enzyme
Dependent World
Advancements in Biotechnology Increase Enzyme Performance
Global Market Outlook
Industrial Enzymes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Biofuel Enzymes Drive Healthy Market Growth
Biofuel Enzymes in Second Generation Bioethanol and Advanced
Biodiesel Production Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Development Trends in Protein Engineering Sustain Demand in the
Largest Application Area of Food & Beverages
Major Application Areas for Enzymes in the Food and Beverage
Industry
Growing Popularity of Fermentation Process Sustain Demand for
Dairy Enzymes
Increasing Demand for Beer Drives Focus on Brewing Enzymes
Food Enzymes: A Great Source of Product Innovation in the
Baking Sector
Increasing Applications as Processing Aid and Ingredient
Catapult Carbohydrases to the Dominant Position
Broad Spectrum of Functionalities Drive Steady Demand for
Proteases
Microbial Proteases Score over Animal and Plant Proteases
Industrial and Health Benefits Drive Fastest Growth in Demand
for Lipases
Multiple Benefits Drive Strong Demand for Feed Enzymes in the
Animal Feed Sector
Principle Functions of Enzymes in Animal Feed
Major Enzymes in Feed Applications
Development of Candidates for Feed Enzyme: A Challenging Task?
Effectiveness in Dirt Elimination Boosts Demand for Detergent
Enzymes
Pollution Reduction Attributes Spur Demand for Enzymes in
Textile Processing
Cosmetics: A Niche Yet Growing End-use Segment
Modern Farm Practices Promote Use of Agricultural Enzymes
Beneficial Nature of Laccases Intensifies Research Activity
Recent Advancements in Industrial Scale Production of Enzymes
Augurs Well for Market Penetration
Enzymes in Starch Processing Generate Better Yield of Glucose
Enzymes Replace High-Chlorinated Products in the Pulp and Paper
Industry
Enzymes Used for Processing, Dehairing, Bating, and Degreasing
in Leather Industry
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth
Opportunities
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth
Opportunities
Expanding Middle Class Population Promotes Demand for Food and
Feed Enzymes
Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move Production Base to
Developing Markets
Extremozymes: The Next Big Thing in Industrial Enzyme Technology
Innovative Ultra-Stable Enzymes for Industrial Applications
Novel Enzymes from Microbes in the Arctic Region
Enzymes and New Yeasts to Advance the Brewing Process
Enzyme Innovations in Ethanol Production
Novozymes? 3D Modelling for Enzyme Optimization
Enzyme Innovations Aid in Acrylamide Reduction in Baked Goods
Danisco Introduces New Phytase Enzyme
Novozymes Introduces Enzyme for Biological Foam Control
BASF Unveils New Line of Enzymes
DuPont Industrial Biosciences Unveils New Enzyme for the Biogas
Sector
Bio-Systems Introduces New Feed Enzymes
DSM Introduces New Enzyme to Help Digest Residual Gluten
DuPont Introduces New Wheat Processing Enzyme
Novozymes Introduces New Biofuel Enzyme
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbohydrases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Carbohydrases by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Carbohydrases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proteases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Proteases by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Proteases by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lipases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Lipases by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Lipases by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Technical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Technical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Additive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Feed Additive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Feed Additive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Food Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Food Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Detergents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Detergents by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Detergents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Animal feed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Animal feed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Care & Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Personal Care & Cosmetics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Personal Care &
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nutraceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Nutraceutical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Nutraceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 18-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Industrial Enzymes Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Enzymes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Product Segment - Carbohydrases,
Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by Product
Segment - Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Application - Technical, Feed Additive
and Food Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents,
Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics,
Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Product Segment - Carbohydrases,
Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Application - Technical, Feed Additive
and Food Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents,
Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics,
Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Industrial Enzymes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Product Segment - Carbohydrases,
Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Application - Technical, Feed Additive
and Food Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents,
Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics,
Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Industrial Enzymes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Product Segment - Carbohydrases,
Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Application - Technical, Feed Additive
and Food Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents,
Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics,
Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Industrial Enzymes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Product Segment - Carbohydrases,
Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Application - Technical, Feed Additive
and Food Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents,
Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics,
Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Industrial Enzymes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Product Segment - Carbohydrases,
Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Application - Technical, Feed Additive
and Food Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Technical, Feed Additive and Food Processing for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents,
Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Food & Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Detergents, Animal feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics,
Nutraceutical, Textile and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Industrial Enzymes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Product Segment - Carbohydrases,
Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Enzymes by
Product Segment - Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Industrial Enzymes
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Enzymes by Application - Technical, Feed Additive
and Food Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443581/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article