Global Industrial Ethernet Industry
Sep 24, 2019, 11:05 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Ethernet market worldwide is projected to grow by US$59 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.
7%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.2 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$698.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); B&R Industrial Automation GmbH (Austria); Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Belden, Inc. (USA); Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA); Innovasic Inc. (Analog Devices) (USA); Moxa, Inc. (Taiwan); Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Ethernet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Hardware (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019
& 2025
Services (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Ethernet Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Industrial Ethernet Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Industrial Ethernet Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hardware (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Software (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Services (Offering) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: EtherNet/IP (Protocol) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: EtherNet/IP (Protocol) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: EtherNet/IP (Protocol) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: PROFINET (Protocol) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: PROFINET (Protocol) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: PROFINET (Protocol) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Modbus TCP (Protocol) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Modbus TCP (Protocol) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Modbus TCP (Protocol) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: POWERLINK (Protocol) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: POWERLINK (Protocol) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: POWERLINK (Protocol) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: EtherCAT (Protocol) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: EtherCAT (Protocol) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: EtherCAT (Protocol) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Protocols (Protocol) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Protocols (Protocol) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Protocols (Protocol) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Ethernet Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Hardware (Offering) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Software (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Services (Offering) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United States by
Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United States by
Protocol: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review
by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Industrial Ethernet Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review
by Protocol in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Industrial Ethernet Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Protocol for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the
period 2018-2025
Table 44: Industrial Ethernet Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol for the
period 2018-2025
Table 47: Industrial Ethernet Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Industrial Ethernet Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Industrial Ethernet Market by Offering:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Industrial Ethernet Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Industrial Ethernet Market by Protocol:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Ethernet Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Hardware (Offering) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Software (Offering) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Services (Offering) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Industrial Ethernet Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Industrial Ethernet Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Industrial Ethernet Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 59: Industrial Ethernet Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018-2025
Table 62: Industrial Ethernet Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Protocol: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Industrial Ethernet Market in France by Offering:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Industrial Ethernet Market in France by Protocol:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Industrial Ethernet Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Industrial Ethernet Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Industrial Ethernet Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Industrial Ethernet Market by Offering:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Industrial Ethernet Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Industrial Ethernet Market by Protocol:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for
the period 2018-2025
Table 83: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol for
the period 2018-2025
Table 86: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Analysis by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review by
Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Industrial Ethernet Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review by
Protocol in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Industrial Ethernet Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Protocol for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Industrial Ethernet Market in Russia by Offering: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Industrial Ethernet Market in Russia by Protocol: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 101: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018-2025
Table 104: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Protocol: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Industrial Ethernet Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Industrial Ethernet Market in Asia-Pacific by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Industrial Ethernet Market in Asia-Pacific by
Protocol: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Analysis by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Industrial Ethernet Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Industrial Ethernet Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review by
Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Industrial Ethernet Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review by
Protocol in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Industrial Ethernet Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Protocol for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Industrial Ethernet Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Industrial Ethernet Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 129: Industrial Ethernet Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Industrial Ethernet Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Industrial Ethernet Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 132: Industrial Ethernet Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Ethernet:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Offering for the period 2018-2025
Table 134: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Ethernet:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Protocol for the period 2018-2025
Table 137: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market
Share Analysis by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Industrial Ethernet Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 145: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market by
Protocol: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 149: Industrial Ethernet Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018-2025
Table 152: Industrial Ethernet Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Protocol: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Industrial Ethernet Market in Brazil by Offering:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis
by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Industrial Ethernet Market in Brazil by Protocol:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis
by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Industrial Ethernet Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Industrial Ethernet Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Latin America
by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Latin America
by Protocol: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market
Share Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Industrial Ethernet Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Historic Market
by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Industrial Ethernet Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Historic Market
by Protocol in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Industrial Ethernet Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Protocol for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the
period 2018-2025
Table 182: Industrial Ethernet Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol for the
period 2018-2025
Table 185: Industrial Ethernet Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 188: Industrial Ethernet Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018-2025
Table 191: Industrial Ethernet Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Protocol: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Industrial Ethernet Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Industrial Ethernet Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Industrial Ethernet Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Industrial Ethernet Market by
Protocol: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Industrial Ethernet Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 201: Industrial Ethernet Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Industrial Ethernet Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 204: Industrial Ethernet Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Industrial Ethernet Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Protocol for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Industrial Ethernet Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Industrial Ethernet Market in Africa by Offering: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Industrial Ethernet Market in Africa by Protocol: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
B&R INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION GMBH
BECKHOFF AUTOMATION GMBH
BELDEN, INC.
CISCO SYSTEMS
INNOVASIC INC. (ANALOG DEVICES)
MOXA, INC.
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
