Global Industrial Ethernet Industry

Industrial Ethernet market worldwide is projected to grow by US$59 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.7%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.2 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$698.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; B&R Industrial Automation GmbH; Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG; Belden, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Innovasic Inc. (Analog Devices); Moxa, Inc.; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG







Table 1: Industrial Ethernet Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Industrial Ethernet Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Industrial Ethernet Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Services (Offering) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: EtherNet/IP (Protocol) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: EtherNet/IP (Protocol) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: EtherNet/IP (Protocol) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: PROFINET (Protocol) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: PROFINET (Protocol) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: PROFINET (Protocol) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Modbus TCP (Protocol) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Modbus TCP (Protocol) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Modbus TCP (Protocol) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: POWERLINK (Protocol) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: POWERLINK (Protocol) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: POWERLINK (Protocol) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: EtherCAT (Protocol) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: EtherCAT (Protocol) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: EtherCAT (Protocol) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Protocols (Protocol) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Other Protocols (Protocol) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Other Protocols (Protocol) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Ethernet Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United States by

Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United States by

Protocol: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review

by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Industrial Ethernet Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review

by Protocol in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Industrial Ethernet Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Protocol for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Industrial Ethernet Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Industrial Ethernet Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by

Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Industrial Ethernet Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Industrial Ethernet Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Industrial Ethernet Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Industrial Ethernet Market by Protocol:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Ethernet Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Industrial Ethernet Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Industrial Ethernet Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Industrial Ethernet Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 59: Industrial Ethernet Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown

by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018-2025

Table 62: Industrial Ethernet Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Protocol: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown

by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Industrial Ethernet Market in France by Offering:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Industrial Ethernet Market in France by Protocol:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by

Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Industrial Ethernet Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Industrial Ethernet Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by

Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Industrial Ethernet Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Industrial Ethernet Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Industrial Ethernet Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Industrial Ethernet Market by Protocol:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Analysis by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review by

Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Industrial Ethernet Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review by

Protocol in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Industrial Ethernet Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Protocol for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Industrial Ethernet Market in Russia by Offering: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Industrial Ethernet Market in Russia by Protocol: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by

Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 101: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018-2025

Table 104: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Protocol: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Industrial Ethernet Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Industrial Ethernet Market in Asia-Pacific by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Industrial Ethernet Market in Asia-Pacific by

Protocol: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Analysis by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Industrial Ethernet Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Industrial Ethernet Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review by

Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Industrial Ethernet Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Review by

Protocol in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Industrial Ethernet Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Protocol for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Industrial Ethernet Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Industrial Ethernet Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 129: Industrial Ethernet Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Industrial Ethernet Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Industrial Ethernet Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 132: Industrial Ethernet Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Ethernet:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market

Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Ethernet:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market

Share Analysis by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Industrial Ethernet Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 145: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Industrial Ethernet Market by

Protocol: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 149: Industrial Ethernet Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018-2025

Table 152: Industrial Ethernet Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Protocol: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Industrial Ethernet Market in Brazil by Offering:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis

by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Industrial Ethernet Market in Brazil by Protocol:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Industrial Ethernet Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis

by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Industrial Ethernet Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown

by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Industrial Ethernet Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown

by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Latin America

by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market

Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Latin America

by Protocol: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Industrial Ethernet Market

Share Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Industrial Ethernet Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Historic Market

by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Industrial Ethernet Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Industrial Ethernet Historic Market

by Protocol in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Industrial Ethernet Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Protocol for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Industrial Ethernet Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for Industrial Ethernet: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Industrial Ethernet Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Industrial Ethernet Market Share Analysis by

Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 188: Industrial Ethernet Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown

by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018-2025

Table 191: Industrial Ethernet Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Protocol: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown

by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Industrial Ethernet Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Industrial Ethernet Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Industrial Ethernet Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Industrial Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Industrial Ethernet Market by

Protocol: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Industrial Ethernet Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 201: Industrial Ethernet Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Industrial Ethernet Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Industrial Ethernet Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 204: Industrial Ethernet Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Industrial Ethernet Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Industrial Ethernet Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Industrial Ethernet Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Industrial Ethernet Market Share

Breakdown by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Industrial Ethernet Market in Africa by Offering: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown

by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Industrial Ethernet Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Industrial Ethernet Market in Africa by Protocol: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Industrial Ethernet Market Share Breakdown

by Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



ABB GROUP

B&R INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION GMBH

BECKHOFF AUTOMATION GMBH

BELDEN, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS

INNOVASIC INC. (ANALOG DEVICES)

MOXA, INC.

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG



