Global Industrial Filters Market to Reach $3.95 Billion by 2027 with 5.2% CAGR Driven by Rapid Industrialization and Technological Advancements

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Industrial Filters market. The market is projected to grow from $3.05 billion in 2022 to $3.22 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $3.95 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.2%.

Major players in the Industrial Filters market include Valmet Technologies And Services Private Limited, 3M Company, Ahlstrom Corporation, LYDALL PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INDIA LLP, Nordic Air Filtration, Sandler AG, Sefar AG, Valmet Corporation, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Freudenberg Filtration Technologiesindia Private Limited, Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company, Donaldson Company Inc., Alfa Laval India Private Limited, Lenntech B.V., W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., Hengst SE & Co. KG., and Fleetlife Inc.

Industrial filters refer to the process of eliminating suspended particles from a liquid through filtration, which can be carried out using airborne or liquid-borne suspended solid particles. Various industries, including power plants, paper mills, and auto factories, utilize industrial filters. These filters are commonly used to clean washing water and treat industrial oils, lubricants, gases, and water.

The main types of industrial filters are liquid filtration and air filtration. Liquid filtration is used to separate suspended solids from a fluid stream. The industrial filter market serves various industries, including food and beverage, chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, metal and mining, automotive, and others. Different types of filter media are used, such as activated carbon/charcoal, fiberglass, filter paper, metal, non-woven fabric, and others.

Technological advancement is a key trend in the industrial filter market, with major companies focusing on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, Filtration Group acquired Universal Air Filter (UAF) in March 2022 to establish a fresh working relationship with the UAF team and strengthen its market position. UAF is a company focused on designing and producing air cleaner filters for electronics, including defense, industrial, and broadband devices.

North America was the largest region in the Industrial Filters market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific being the second-largest region. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization are expected to drive the growth of the Industrial Filters market. The increasing need for consumer products in emerging countries has led to rapid industrial development, which, in turn, has surged the demand for filtration products in industries dealing with industrial oils, gases, and lubricants.

According to the World Bank, the total global urban population reached 57% in 2021, increasing gradually from 55% and 56% in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving the growth of the Industrial Filters market.

The Industrial Filters market consists of sales of bag filters, filter presses, cartridge filters, depth filters, and drum filters. The market value includes the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities or directly to end customers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industrial Filters Market Characteristics



3. Industrial Filters Market Trends And Strategies



4. Industrial Filters Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Industrial Filters Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Industrial Filters Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Industrial Filters Market



5. Industrial Filters Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Industrial Filters Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Industrial Filters Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Industrial Filters Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Industrial Filters Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Liquid Filtration

Air Filtration

6.2. Global Industrial Filters Market, Segmentation By Filter Media, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Activated Carbon Or Charcoal

Fiber Glass

Filter Paper

Metal

Non-Woven Fabric

Other Filter Media

6.3. Global Industrial Filters Market, Segmentation By Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Food And Beverage

Chemicals And Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Oil And Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Metal And Mining

Automotive

Other Industries

7. Industrial Filters Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Industrial Filters Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Industrial Filters Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

