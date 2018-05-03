LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About industrial food portioning machines



Portioning machines are primarily used in the food industry to make portions of food, for individual consumption, from a mass of products. The portions have uniform shape and size and also meet producers' needs.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global industrial food portioning machines market to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial food portioning machines market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial food portioning machines from applications such as meat, poultry, and seafood; bakery; dairy; and others.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Industrial Food Portioning Machines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Hollymatic

• JBT

• Marel

• MARELEC Food Technologies

• TREIF

• Vemag Maschinenbau



Market driver

• Increasing emphasis on controlling food waste and processing costs

Market challenge

• Existing market for used and refurbished machines

Market trend

• Rise in popularity of 3-D portioning

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



