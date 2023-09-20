Global Industrial Furnace Strategy Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2030 - Gas / Fuel Operated Furnaces to Account for $15 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Furnace - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Furnace Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Industrial Furnace estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global industrial furnace market is experiencing substantial growth, with significant market segments and diverse geographical regions contributing to its expansion. This comprehensive analysis covers past market performance, current trends, and future projections for industrial furnaces used in various applications such as gas/fuel-operated, electrically operated, oil & gas, chemicals, transportation, and other end-uses.

The data provided includes annual sales in millions of US dollars and percentage CAGR, offering valuable insights into the dynamics of the industrial furnace market. Whether you're interested in specific types of furnaces or regional market trends, this report provides a thorough understanding of this dynamic industry.

Gas / Fuel Operated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrically Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Industrial Furnace market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Furnace - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 57 Featured)

Abbott Furnace Company

Acim Jouanin SA

AET Technologies

AFC-Holcroft

Aichelin Ges.m.b.H.

Airflow World Group Ltd.

Airtec Thermoprocess GmbH

Ajax Tocco Magnethermic Corporation

ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH

ALMOR Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq86at

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets