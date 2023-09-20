Global Industrial Furnace Strategy Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2030 - Gas / Fuel Operated Furnaces to Account for $15 Billion

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Furnace - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Furnace Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Industrial Furnace estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global industrial furnace market is experiencing substantial growth, with significant market segments and diverse geographical regions contributing to its expansion. This comprehensive analysis covers past market performance, current trends, and future projections for industrial furnaces used in various applications such as gas/fuel-operated, electrically operated, oil & gas, chemicals, transportation, and other end-uses.

The data provided includes annual sales in millions of US dollars and percentage CAGR, offering valuable insights into the dynamics of the industrial furnace market. Whether you're interested in specific types of furnaces or regional market trends, this report provides a thorough understanding of this dynamic industry.

Gas / Fuel Operated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrically Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR

The Industrial Furnace market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Industrial Furnace - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 57 Featured)

  • Abbott Furnace Company
  • Acim Jouanin SA
  • AET Technologies
  • AFC-Holcroft
  • Aichelin Ges.m.b.H.
  • Airflow World Group Ltd.
  • Airtec Thermoprocess GmbH
  • Ajax Tocco Magnethermic Corporation
  • ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH
  • ALMOR Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq86at

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Unmanned Composites Market Strategy Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) to Account for $2.9 Billion of the Total $5.3 Billion Market

Exploring Leaders in the CAD/CAM Dental Market: Dentsply, Danaher & More

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.