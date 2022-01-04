Global Industrial Gas Market for Flat Panel Display Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Major Players - Linde Group, Air Liquide S.A., and Air Products and Chemicals

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gas Market for Flat Panel Display - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial gas market for flat panel display was evaluated at US$550.341 million for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% to reach a market size of US$711.699 million by the year 2026.

Displays have become an indispensable part of human life. They have become the primary communication and information portal in the day to day life, like in wearables, appliances, automobiles, etc. The industrial gases are used during the manufacturing process of the flat panel displays, and hence with the popularity of flat panel displays, the market growth for industrial gas market is also surging.

The rise in the number of internet and smartphone users around the world is anticipated to bolster the growth of industrial gas market for flat panel display, as the smartphone uses flat panel displays. Also, the rise in the usage of screens in the education sector and growth in e-learning is anticipated to surge the growth of Industrial Gas Market for Flat Panel Display during the forecast period.

Moreover, the demand for the market is derived by the increasing urbanization and the improving living standards because people are starting to opt for products with a good quality display. Furthermore, the increasing disposable income throughout the world is anticipated to augment the growth of Industrial Gas Market for Flat Panel Display.



The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease affected the industrial gas market for flat panel display industry negatively. The lockdown was implemented in most parts of the world and there were trade restrictions and strict Covid-19 guidelines due to which the supply chain was disrupted. There was a halt in the production during that period. But after the lifting of lockdown and the ease of trade and production, the industry has been recovering and is anticipated to come to its normal flow from the years 2021 onwards.



Competitive Insights



Prominent/major key market players in the industrial gas market for flat panel display market include Linde Group, Air Liquide S.A., and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., among others.

The players in the Industrial Gas Market for Flat Panel Display market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over its competitors in this market. Major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years.

The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the industrial gas market for flat panel display.

