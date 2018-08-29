Global Industrial Gas Markets 2017-2023: Key Players are Atlas Copco, TechnipFMC Plc, Diversified Energy Corp., ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG and Siemens
12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Industrial Gas Business" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents data on supply of and demand for industrial gases by type, technology and application in current U.S. dollars for the major global regions. The report starts with an overview describing the importance of the industrial gas industry in relation to the overall global economy. Major products and applications are then reviewed.
The next section contains a detailed description of current and emerging technologies for the production, distribution and end use of industrial gases. The government environmental and energy regulation scene is discussed as it applies to industrial gases, and there are descriptions of environmental regulation changes and the agencies involved.
The core of the report is an analysis of the industrial gas market's size and segmentation from 2017 through 2023. The market is segmented by product type, end-user type, application, production technology, purity grade, region, distribution channel and supply mode (e.g., pipeline and cylinder).
The report concludes with an analysis of the structure of the industrial gas industry, including its major players, market shares, and merger and acquisition trends. Patents relating to industrial gases are analyzed, and another chapter contains profiles of companies involved in the industrial gas business.
This Report Includes:
- 27 tables
- An overview of the industrial gas business that includes data on supply and demand for industrial gases by type, technology, and application in the global market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Detailed analyses of the importance of the industrial gas industry to the overall global economy
- Discussion of major product reviews and their applications
- Overview of current and emerging technologies for the production, distribution, and end use of industrial gases
- Coverage of government environmental and energy regulations, and descriptions of environmental regulation changes and the agencies involved
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Atlas Copco, TechnipFMC Plc, Diversified Energy Corp., ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG and Siemens AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Importance of Industrial Gases
- Principal Industrial Gas Types and Their Applications
- Carbon Dioxide
- Hydrogen
- Helium
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Industrial Gas Production Technologies
- Reforming
- Noncatalytic Partial Oxidation
- Shift-Conversion and Methanation Technology
- Air Separation
- New Production Technologies
- Distribution Technologies
- Oxygen-Producing Vacuum Pressure Swing Systems
- Nitrogen Membrane Systems
- On-Site Industrial Gas Production Technology
- Bulk Liquid Delivery and Storage
- Microbulk Gas Delivery System
- High-Pressure Gas Delivery and Storage Technology
- Nitrogen Pumping Units
- Pipelines
- Industrial Gas Storage Technology
- Liquefaction Technology
- Compression Technology
- Above-Ground Storage Technology
- Underground Storage Technology
- Transportation and Storage Technologies
- End-User Technologies
- Petroleum Production and Refining Technology
- Primary Metals Production and Fabrication Technology
- Chemical Production Technology
- Electronics Manufacturing Technology
- Laser Technology
- Fuel Cells
- Internal Combustion Engine
- Hydrogen Sensors
Chapter 4 Market by Product Type, Application and End-User
- Summary
- Industrial Gas Market by End-Use Segment
- Refining and Chemical Processing
- Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication
- Medical
- Food and Beverage
- Electronics
- Pulp and Paper
- Other End-Use Market Segments
- Industrial Gas Market by Product Type
- Oxygen
- Nitrogen
- Specialty Gases
- Argon
- Hydrogen
- Carbon Dioxide
- Rare Gases
- Acetylene
- Helium
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas
- Synthesis Gas
- Other
- Industrial Gas Market by Application
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Hydrogen
- Argon
- Carbon Dioxide
- Synthesis Gas
- Acetylene
- Helium
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas
- Specialty Industrial Gases
- Rare Gases
- Industrial Gas Market by Production Technology
- Cryogenic Air Separation
- Vacuum Pressure-Swing Adsorption
- Membrane Technology
- Reforming
- Gasification
- Manufacturing Byproducts
- Other Technologies
- Industrial Gas Market by Purity Grade
- Research Grade
- Ultra-High Purity and Instrument Grade
- High-Purity and Process Grade
Chapter 5 Market by Region, Distribution Channel and Supply Mode
- Market by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Industrial Gas Market by Distribution Channel and Supply Mode
- Distribution Channels
- Gas Supply Modes
- Package Cylinders
- Bulk Shipments
- On-Site Plants and Pipelines
- Marketing
- Support Services
Chapter 6 Role of Government
- U.S.
- Federal Initiatives
- European Union
- EU Programs
- EU Framework Program
- Carbon Dioxide Emission Restrictions
- EU Member States
- Japan
- China
- India
- Other Countries
- Australia
- Canada
- Iceland
- South Korea
- Russia
- Intergovernmental Programs
- U.S.-EU Collaboration
- International Partnership for the Hydrogen Economy
- International Energy Agency Hydrogen Coordination Group
Chapter 7 Industrial Gas Health and Safety Issues
- Overview
- Industrial Gas Training Courses for Industrial Sectors
- Safety
- Occupational Health and Hygiene
- Environment
- Quality
Chapter 8 Industry Structure
- Industry Structure and Characteristics
- Number and Size of Firms
- Leading Firms
- Ownership Trends
Chapter 9 Patent Review
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Component and Equipment Manufacturers
- Atlas Copco
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. N.V.
- Fabrication And Construction
- Technipfmc
- Enabling Technologies Providers
- Xebec Adsorption Inc.
- Licensors, Contactors And Operators
- Diversified Energy Corp.
- Haldor Topsoe A/S
- Mlea Inc.
- Siemens Ag
- Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions
- Universal Industrial Gases Inc.
- Producers And Distributors
- Air Liquide America Specialty Gases Llc.
- Air Products And Chemicals Inc.
- Air Water Inc.
- Airgas Inc.
- Alexander Chemical Corp.
- American Gas Group
- Carburos Metalicos S.A.
- Amec Foster Wheeler Corp.
- L'air Liquide Sa
- Linde Ag
- Messer Group Gmbh
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co.
- Nuco2 Inc.
- Ozono Electronica Internationale Srl
- Praxair Inc.
- Rego Products
- Scottish Chemical Industries
- Servomex Group Ltd.
- Showa Denko Gas Products Co. Ltd.
- Special Gas Services Inc.
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
- Taiyo Toyo Sanso Co. Ltd.
- Toll Gas And Welding Supply
- Uttam Air Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Voltaix Inc.
- Manufacturers Of Fuel Cells And Components
- Ballard Power Systems
- Fuel Cell Energy Inc.
- Hydrogenics Corp.
- Plug Power Llc
- Proton Onsite
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2bbl2h/global_industrial?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article