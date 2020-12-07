Global Industrial Gases Market Insights & Forecast Report 2020-2024: Increasing Mining Activities / Escalating Demand by Metallurgical Industries / Rising Demand from Electronic Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Gases Market (by Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial gases market is predicted to reach US$105.93 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.48% over the period 2020-2024.

The factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, accelerating sales of packaged food, growing base of geriatric population, expansion of refinery capacities, surging demand in the automotive sector and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, market growth would be challenged by mounting concerns regarding CO2 emissions and changing regulations. A few notable trends include increasing mining activities, escalating demand by metallurgical industries, rising demand from electronic applications and technological innovations.

The global industrial gases market has been segmented on the basis of types and applications. In terms of type, the global industrial gases market can be bifurcated into oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, acetylene and other gases. Whereas, the industrial gases market can be segmented into manufacturing, chemical & petrochemical, metallurgy, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, electronics and other applications, on the basis of applications.

The fastest-growing regional market is the Asia Pacific due to growing demand from various end-user sectors such as metal manufacturing industry, oil & gas industry, chemical industry, food & beverage industry, expanding refinery capacities along with rising passenger car sales in the region and surge in healthcare expenditure.



Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has halted various industrial activities and caused supply chain disruptions of industrial gases.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global industrial gases market segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and RoW) have been analyzed.

, , and RoW) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Linde PLC (Praxair, Inc.), Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Water, Inc. and Messer Group GmbH) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Industrial Gases Producers, Suppliers and Distributors

Key End Users of Industrial Gases

Consulting Companies and Research Organizations

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Production Process of Industrial Gases

1.3 Cryogenic Air Separation Process

1.4 Distribution Methods of Industrial Gases

1.5 A Comparison of On-site, Merchant and Cylinder Gases

1.6 Types & Uses of Industrial Gases

1.7 Application Areas of Industrial Gases

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Economic Impact

2.2 Decline in Industrial Production

2.3 Reduction in Demand from End-User Industries

2.4 Most Impacted Industries by COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Industrial Gases Market by Value

3.2 Global Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Industrial Gases Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Oxygen Industrial Gases Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Oxygen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Nitrogen Industrial Gases Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Nitrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market by Consumption Volume

3.3.8 Global Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Consumption Volume

3.3.9 Global Hydrogen Consumption Volume by End-User

3.3.10 Global Ammonia Plants Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market by Consumption Volume

3.3.11 Global Ammonia Plants Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Consumption Volume

3.3.12 Global Refineries Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market by Consumption Volume

3.3.13 Global Refineries Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Consumption Volume

3.3.14 Global Methanol Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market by Consumption Volume

3.3.15 Global Methanol Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Consumption Volume

3.3.16 Global Acetylene Industrial Gas Market by Value

3.3.17 Global Acetylene Industrial Gas Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Industrial Gases Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Manufacturing Industrial Gases Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Manufacturing Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Chemical & Petrochemical Industrial Gases Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Chemical & Petrochemical Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Metallurgy Industrial Gases Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Metallurgy Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industrial Gases Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

3.4.9 Global Food & Beverages Industrial Gases Market by Value

3.4.10 Global Food & Beverages Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

3.4.11 Global Electronics Industrial Gases Market by Value

3.4.12 Global Electronics Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Industrial Gases Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gases Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 China Industrial Gases Market by Value

4.1.4 China Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 RoW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.2 Accelerating Sales of Packaged Food

5.1.3 Growing Base of Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Expansion of Refinery Capacities

5.1.5 Surging Demand in the Automotive Sector

5.1.6 Expanding Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Mining Activities

5.2.2 Escalating Demand by Metallurgical Industries

5.2.3 Rising Demand from Electronic Applications

5.2.4 Technological Innovations

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Mounting Concerns Regarding CO2 Emissions

5.3.2 Physical and Health Hazards

5.3.3 Changing Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Industrial Gases Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Linde PLC (Praxair, Inc.)

7.3 Air Liquide S.A.

7.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

7.5 Air Water Inc.

7.6 Messer Group GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/999o1m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

