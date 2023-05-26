Global Industrial Gases Market Report 2023: Increasing Urbanization & Industrialization Fuels the Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 May, 2023, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gases Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global industrial gases market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • Air Liquide S.A.
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
  • BASF
  • Bhuruka gases It
  • Bristol Gases
  • Concorde-Corodex Group
  • Dubai Industrial Gases
  • Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
  • Gulf Cryo
  • Linde Group
  • Matheson Tri-Gas
  • Messer Group
  • Southern Company Gas
  • Universal Industrial Gases

This report on global industrial gases market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global industrial gases market by segmenting the market based on type, function, supply mode, end user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the industrial gases market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand from End Use Industries
  • Increasing Urbanization & Industrialization

Challenges

  • Stringent Laws and Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

  • Nitrogen
  • Oxygen
  • Carbon Dioxide
  • Argon
  • Hydrogen
  • Others

by Function

  • Packaging
  • Carbonation
  • Freezing & Chilling
  • Others

by Supply Mode

  • Packaged
  • Bulk
  • On-site

by End User

  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Mining Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Electronics Industry
  • Nuclear Power Industry
  • Others

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0s9rg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Healthcare Packaging Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Drives Growth

Global Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Report 2023: Expansion of the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sectors Bolsters Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.