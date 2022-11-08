Global Industrial Gases Market to Reach $130.3 Billion by 2027
Nov 08, 2022, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
What's New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Gases estimated at US$90.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$130.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oxygen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$38.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nitrogen segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Industrial Gases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Hydrogen Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Hydrogen segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Abrasive-Form
A-Gas International
Air Liquide SA
Air Products Inc.
Air Products Sp. z o.o.
Air Water, Inc.
Alang Industrial Gases
AP+M
Ap2e
B.I.G. Industries Berhad
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Industrial Gases - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals & Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Energy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals & Energy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Industrial Gases Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oxygen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Oxygen by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrogen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Nitrogen by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Hydrogen by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Dioxide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Carbon Dioxide by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Dioxide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Argon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Argon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Argon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acetylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Acetylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Acetylene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cylinder (Merchant) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Cylinder (Merchant) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Cylinder (Merchant) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Site by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for On-Site by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Site by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bulk
(Liquid Gas Transport) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Bulk (Liquid Gas
Transport) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallurgy & Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for Metallurgy & Glass by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for Metallurgy & Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Gases Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy &
Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare,
Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals &
Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen,
Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Industrial Gases by Product -
Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oxygen,
Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site
and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid
Gas Transport) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cylinder
(Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy &
Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare,
Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals &
Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen,
Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon,
Acetylene and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oxygen,
Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site
and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid
Gas Transport) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cylinder
(Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Industrial Gases Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy &
Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare,
Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals &
Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen,
Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Gases by Product -
Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oxygen,
Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site
and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid
Gas Transport) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cylinder
(Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Industrial Gases Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy &
Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare,
Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals &
Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen,
Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Industrial Gases by Product -
Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oxygen,
Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site
and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid
Gas Transport) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cylinder
(Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Industrial Gases Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy &
Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare,
Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals &
Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen,
Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon,
Acetylene and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oxygen,
Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site
and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid
Gas Transport) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cylinder
(Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Industrial Gases Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy &
Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare,
Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals &
Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen,
Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon,
Acetylene and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oxygen,
Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site
and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid
Gas Transport) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cylinder
(Merchant), On-Site and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Industrial Gases Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy &
Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Application - Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare,
Chemicals & Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Metallurgy & Glass, Healthcare, Chemicals &
Energy, Food & Beverage, Retail and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen,
Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Gases by
Product - Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon,
Acetylene and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 118: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Gases by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oxygen,
Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Acetylene and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Gases by Distribution - Cylinder (Merchant), On-Site
and Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
