Mechanical gearboxes that are used in industrial sectors for functions such as transmitting power between machinery, automation systems, and process units are known as industrial gearboxes.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global industrial gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial gearbox market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Industrial Gearbox Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ABB

• BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI

• China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

• Siemens

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries



Market driver

• Adoption of industrial automation

Market challenge

• Growing competition from direct drive systems

Market trend

• Decline in cost of gearboxes used in wind power generation

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



