Global Industrial Gearbox Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2026 - Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation Across Various Industries and High Demand for Energy Efficient Gearboxes

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gearbox - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Gearbox market accounted for $25.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $43.00 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.90%.

Rising adoption of industrial automation across various industries and high demand for energy efficient gearboxes are impacting of the market. However, high maintenance cost and slowdown of the major economies in the European region are hindering the market growth. In addition, the growing installation of gearboxes in renewable generation is providing ample of opportunities.

An industrial gearbox is an enclosed system that transmits mechanical energy to an output device. The gears used in these applications are manufactured by job shops that specialize in small batch production over large varieties. Gearboxes can modify their speed, torque, and other attributes to convert the energy into a useable format. Gearboxes are used in a variety of devices, for a broad range of purposes.

Amongst Type, Worm drives due to this equipped with a wheel that has a large diameter. A worm screw meshes with the teeth on the worm wheel's peripheral area. The worm usually resembles a screw while the wheel is similar to one section of a nut. By geography, Asia Pacific is dominated due to the growing automation in the manufacturing industries in the region is driving the growth. This region holds the largest market share globally as countries such as China and Japan are among the largest manufacturing countries in the world.



5 Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Design

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Angled Axis

5.3 Parallel Axis

5.4 Other Designs

5.4.1 Non - Parallel Axis

5.4.2 Non-Coplanar



6 Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Worm

6.3 Planetary

6.4 Helical-Bevel

6.5 Spur

6.6 Other Types

6.6.1 Planetary Worm



7 Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Transportation Industry

7.4 Wind Power

7.5 Construction

7.6 Agriculture

7.7 Marine

7.8 Cement & Aggregates

7.9 Recreational Vehicle

7.10 Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

7.11 Power Generation

7.12 Food & Beverage

7.13 Material Handling

7.14 Metals & Mining

7.15 Other End users

7.15.1 Robotics

7.15.2 Healthcare

7.15.3 Aerospace

7.15.4 Textile

7.15.5 Defense

7.15.6 Semiconductor



8 Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

10.2 Emerson Electric Co.

10.3 Siemens AG

10.4 ABB

10.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.6 Sew-Eurodrive

10.7 GKN Off-Highway Powertrain

10.8 Elecon Engineering

10.9 Bauer Gear Motor

10.10 Bonfiglioli

10.11 Bondioli & Pavesi

10.12 Dana Brevini

10.13 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

10.14 Comer Industries

10.15 Ashoka Machine Tools Corporation

10.16 Essential Power Transmission Pvt. Ltd

10.17 Renold plc



