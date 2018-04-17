Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Scenario:



The concept for Personal Protective Equipment has evolved over time and has gained a lot of importance in recent times. Protective gloves are a form of PPE which are utilized in various industries such as Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, and Automotive among others. Personal Protection Equipment has become increasingly important in the secondary sector. With the rapid developments in the chemical industry, growing output of the automotive industry and the increasing demand in the Oil & Gas sector, the market for Protective Gloves is going to witness a significant boost. The market for Industrial Hand Protection Gloves is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5376922



Study Objectives of Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market:



- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market

- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

- To Analyze the Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to five main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

- To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material, by product, and by application

- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market



Key Findings



- Increasing focus as well as number of regulations on industrial safety on account rapid changes in the production scenario across industries is driving the demand for hand protection gloves market

- Rubber-based gloves, especially latex gloves, contribute a major share to the market in terms of volume. Nitrile gloves are projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period

- Healthcare and chemical applications form the majority market value for the industrial hand protection gloves market, and are expected to remain a dominant market through the forecast period

- Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience the fast growth as compared to other regions within the hand protection gloves market



Segments:

The market has been segmented on the basis of material into nitrile, latex, neoprene, natural rubber and others. Based on product type, the market has been divided into disposable, chemical resistant, metal mesh, canvas, leather, and others. The market has also been categorized in terms of application into automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, food & beverage, and others.



Regional Analysis of Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market:



Globally, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share within the hand protection gloves market. It is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. Disposable gloves are expected to remain the dominant market in terms of volume within North America by 2027 vis-Ã -vis a high market growth of about 6% during the forecast period. Also, Healthcare is expected to be the fastest growing application in the Indian market for hand protection gloves.



Key Players for Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market: