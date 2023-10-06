Global Industrial Hearables Market Achieves $356.6 Million in 2022, Anticipates Soaring to $1.97 Billion by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Oct, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Hearables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial hearables market demonstrated exceptional growth, achieving a market size of US$ 356.6 million in 2022. The market poised to reach an impressive US$ 1,965.1 million by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.67% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Empowering Workers with Industrial Hearables

Industrial hearables, wearable computing earpieces, have emerged as valuable tools that enable users to provide voice input and receive audible results. These innovative devices leverage audio processing techniques to eliminate or amplify noise, provide audio masking, offer directional hearing, and incorporate noise cancellation features. They find extensive utility in heavy-duty industries such as manufacturing, construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, and logistics, where noise control is a critical concern.

Leading manufacturers are currently offering industrial hearables equipped with in-built optical sensors capable of measuring heart rate and temperature. These multifunctional hearing aids can detect falls and send warning messages, making them invaluable in addressing the significant health risks associated with accidental falls, especially among older adults.

Market Trends Driving Growth

The demand for industrial hearables is on the rise, primarily due to several key trends:

  • Focus on Worker Health and Safety: Workers in industrial settings often face exposure to potentially damaging noise levels, leading to hearing problems. The growing emphasis on worker health and safety is driving the demand for industrial hearables globally.
  • Smart Industrial Workplaces: The trend toward smart industrial workplaces, coupled with advancements in manufacturing facilities, is boosting the adoption of wearable digital devices, including hearables, for active noise control.
  • Integration of Machine Learning and AI: The integration of machine learning (ML), microphones, and artificial intelligence (AI) enhances communication over larger distances while protecting hearing in noisy industrial environments. This supports communication among employees, contributing to market growth.
  • Wireless Technologies and 5G: Hearables are increasingly equipped with customizable voice control and hands-free documentation solutions. The integration of wireless technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular networks, combined with the emergence of 5G networks, is enhancing the reliability of mobile data transmission and offering growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The comprehensive report provides insights into the global industrial hearables market, with segmentation based on:

Type:

  • In Ear
  • Over Ear

Connectivity Technology:

  • Bluetooth
  • Wi-Fi
  • DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications)
  • Others

Application:

  • Industrial Wireless Audio/Voice Application
  • Industrial Noise Cancellation Application

Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Multi-Branded Stores
  • Exclusive Stores
  • Online Stores

End User:

  • Construction
  • Manufacturing
  • Mining
  • Others

Regional Insights:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of major regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial hearables market features a competitive landscape, with key players such as 3M Company, Eartex Ltd, EERS Global Technologies Inc, Firecom, Fujikon, QuietOn, Sensear Pty Ltd., Setcom Corporation, Silentium, Sonetics Corporation, and TechnoFirst. The report provides detailed profiles of these major companies.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What was the size of the global industrial hearables market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global industrial hearables market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global industrial hearables market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial hearables market?
  • What is the market breakup based on type, connectivity technology, application, distribution channel, and end user?
  • Which regions are the key markets for industrial hearables?
  • Who are the major players in the global industrial hearables market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

147

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$356.6 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$1965.1 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

32.9 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ao1fsx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Investments Fueling Growth: Airborne Wind Turbine Market Rises to Meet Renewable Energy Demands by 2030

Investments Fueling Growth: Airborne Wind Turbine Market Rises to Meet Renewable Energy Demands by 2030

The "Airborne Wind Turbine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to...
Methane Global Industry Report 2023

Methane Global Industry Report 2023

The "Methane Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global methane market is expected to grow...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.