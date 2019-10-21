Global Industrial Hose Market Report 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Hose - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial hose market accounted for $10.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $21.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and rising infrastructure-related developments are the factors driving the market. However, the lack of technical know-how of industrial hoses is hampering market growth.



A hose is a flexible and often reinforced vessel used to transfer fluids from one location to another. Industrial hose covers the broad spectrum of fluid transfer lines, including flow lines for fluids and gases in pneumatic, hydraulic, or process applications, as well as specialized uses in heavy industry such as mining, geotechnical, and construction. Industrial hose is usually application-specific; consultation with hose manufacturers regarding specific applications is typical.



By material, the polyurethane segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Polyurethane is a plastic material, which exists in various forms. It can be tailored to be either rigid or flexible and is the material of choice for a broad range of end-user applications, such as building insulation, composite wood panels, insulation of refrigerators and freezers, and car parts. They have exceptional resistance to gasoline, oil, kerosene, and other petroleum-based products, making them suitable for use in industries, such as oil & gas, chemicals, mining, food & beverages, and agriculture.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. APAC is a potential market for industrial hoses owing to increasing urbanization, increasing demand for automobiles, and modernization of agricultural processes. High population density and growing per capita income of this region, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization, are the driving factors for the growth of the market.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Industrial Hose Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wire Reinforced Products

5.3 Textile Reinforced Products



6 Global Industrial Hose Market, By Media

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water

6.3 Chemical

6.4 Oil

6.5 Hot Water and Steam

6.6 Air and Gas

6.7 Food and Beverage



7 Global Industrial Hose Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.3 Polyurethane

7.4 Silicone

7.5 Rubber

7.5.1 Nitrile Rubber

7.5.2 Natural Rubber

7.6 Other Materials

7.6.1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomers (EPDM)

7.6.2 Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (upe)



8 Global Industrial Hose Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infrastructure

8.3 Food & Beverages

8.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Chemicals

8.8 Mining

8.9 Water & Wastewater

8.10 Agriculture

8.11 Construction

8.12 Industrial Manufacturing

8.13 Steel Works

8.14 Other End Users



9 Global Industrial Hose Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Gates Industrial Corporation PLC

11.2 RYCO Hydraulics

11.3 Transfer Oil S.P.A.

11.4 Eaton Corporation PLC

11.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation

11.6 Piranha Hose Products, Inc.

11.7 Kurt Manufacturing

11.8 NORRES Schlauchtechnik MBH

11.9 Colex International Ltd.

11.10 Kanaflex

11.11 United Flexible

11.12 Semperit AG Holding

11.13 Campbell Fittings, Inc.

11.14 Continental AG

11.15 Trelleborg AB



