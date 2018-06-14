LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Industrial Hybrid Stepper Motors
A hybrid stepper motor is a combination of permanent magnet (PM) stepper motor and variable reluctant stepper motors. Hybrid stepper motors move in steps, as their stator and rotor have gear and they move 1.8 degrees each step.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global industrial hybrid stepper motors market will generate a revenue of more than $1,000 million by 2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial hybrid stepper motors market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Industrial Hybrid Stepper Motors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AMETEK
• MinebeaMitsumi
• MOONS'
• Nidec
• Schneider Electric
Market driver
• Increase in demand for automated equipment in industrial premises
Market challenge
• Stiff competition from servo motors and conventional stepper motors
Market trend
• Increasing focus toward miniaturized stepper motors
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
