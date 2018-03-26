Global Industrial Internet of Things Conference 'IIoT Innovation Day 2018' to be Held in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel 5 Korea (CEO Se-whan Myong) and e4ds.com will hold the 2018 3rd IIoT Innovation DAY on Friday, Mar 30, 2018 at the COEX Conference Center in Gangnam District, Seoul.

This seminar with the topics of the 'latest trends and industrial implementation cases of industrial IoT and trends of international communication standards' is sponsored by 8 leading global companies including Schneider Electric, SIEMENS, Hilscher, B&R, global consulting firm KPMG, as well as Keysight Technologies, and Mouser Electronics.

The IoT has expanded to be applied to the entire industrial sector as a critical technology these days. Thanks to efficient automation technologies and cloud computing, leading IIoT companies are implementing order-based operations of automatic production. Visitors can witness industrial automation trends of IIoT-based industries, including best practices of companies applying IIoT in various industry sectors, as well as international standards for communications between devices, security policies, regulations of Korea, and responses of SMEs.

This seminar has 10 sessions in total with participants including KPMG, SIEMENS, B&R, Mentor A Siemens Business, Schneider Electric, Hilscher, Advantech, Mouser Electronoics, Keysight Technologies, and professor Han Geun-hee of Graduate School of Information Security at Konkuk University, discussing various topics including the outlook of IIoT, examples of cloud-based service operation, standards, security, etc.

"A long-term plan needs to be developed by considering technologies, organizational capabilities, and corporate culture altogether"

Samjong KPMG Executive Director Lee Sun-yeol stressed that the key to manufacturing in the 4th industrial revolution was digital transformation. Namely, the manufacturing sector requires a digital transformation throughout the entire business as well as short, mid, and long-term roadmaps for innovation models and detailed approaches encompassing technologies, organizational capabilities, and corporate culture tailored to the company to ensure successful transformation. Mr. Lee will further explain the main obstacles to innovation efforts as well as solutions to tackle such difficulties in his presentation under the topic of 'status and perspectives of innovation in IIoT-based manufacturing' at the seminar.

Examples of cloud-based open IIoT system and service operations

SIEMENS introduces industrial facilities and process optimization via big data analysis algorithms and examples of cloud platform services for efficiency improvement and cost reduction to help companies understand the impact and effectiveness of IIoT. SIEMENS General Manager Min Kyehong will describe the open developer platform for IIoT eco-partnership to emphasize the importance of flexibility, connectivity, and coordination at the seminar.

B&R presents development trends of OPC-UA and TSN technologies, and success cases of Smart Factory

B&R expects that TSN technology can resolve issues that occur when collecting mass data due to the introduction of more sophisticated devices. It believes that the combination of OPC-UA TSN can be accepted as scalable and optimized protocols for industrial sites adopting smart technologies. B&R General Director Manager Sa Jae-hun will present the 'development trend of OPC-UA TSN technology and reference models for domestic market' and 'OPC-UA based open solutions and success cases of Smart Factory,' and explain an Openness Edge control architecture for the better understanding of the companies.

Easy-to-Understand explanation of how IIoT design can be used to implement the MEMS device model

To help the audience better understand microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and their implementation, Mentor A Siemens Business will provide layouts and a simulation process that utilizes IIoT design, and present an 'implementation modeling of MEMS device, the most difficult aspect of IIoT design' via Tanner Design Flow for easy and prompt design.

An introduction to a highly efficient IIoT operating environment and component requirements that can control evolving industrial devices with Smart technologies

Schneider Electric Team Leader Jeong Seong-yeop recommended EcoStruxure, which can comprehensively operate both existing system and software. Based on this, the company will discuss the reason behind the introduction of IIoT, its status in Korea, and success cases in order to provide perspectives on IIoT as well as IIoT platforms and environments surrounding the EcoStruxure solutions.

"Work sites need cloud-based communications by combining OT and IT"

Hilscher Korea CEO Won Il-min said that we need to think hard to find ways to improve efficiency by sending data from the bottom to the top layer at industrial sites by combining OT and IT and as well as measures to gather, collect, and deliver data, instead of dealing with mass data. Mr. Won will explain multiple options and their advantages and disadvantages, Hilshcer's technology and solution called netIoT, cloud utilization trends in IIoT, and security requirements.

A presentation of solutions that implement Smart Factory based on actual cases

Unlike software companies and hardware manufacturers experiencing difficulty with the implementation of Smart Factory due to their inherent limitations, Advantech is making efforts to lower barriers to entry by using the Service Ready Platform (SRP) that combines SW development tools and packages on hardware platforms. At the seminar, Advantech Korea Director Manager Choi Soo-hyuk will make a presentation on measures and examples of SRP-based Smart Factory, the technology direction of IoT and Smart Factory implementation, and solutions for easy implementation of demo sites.

IT security for Smart Manufacturing, international standards, security regulations of Korea, and responsive measures

Security is a common challenge across the industry. IIoT is being implemented and adopted under an environment of vulnerable or incomplete security. Professor Han Geun-hee of the Graduate School of Information Security at Konkuk University will talk about 'cyber threats and vulnerabilities of Smart Factory,' 'security items to be complied with at Smart Factory, 'Status of security in Smart Manufacturing and international standards,' and 'security-related regulations and corporate readiness for compliance' to deal with security issues and challenges.

Ten companies will participate in the 2018 3rd IIoT Innovation DAY to provide their perspectives on IIoT and various examples. Also, it is expected that the number of people registered to attend the seminar will increase by more than 30% compared to last year, with 170 participants, and that the seminar will serve as a venue for active communication with the attendance of corporate leaders, developers, and engineers.

IIoT Innovation Day overview: http://e4ds.com/seminar_introduce.asp?idx=11

Introductory video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UwimE3538o

