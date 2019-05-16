Global Industrial Internet of Things IIoT Market 2019-2024: Focus on Automotive and Transportation, Cargo and Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, & Utilities

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Industrial Internet of Things: IIoT Market by Technologies, Solutions and Services 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A great majority of industrial companies are currently using IoT solutions for internal business benefits. Future Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions will focus on strategic differentiation including connected products, greatly improving the supplier-customer relationship. This research evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2019 to 2024.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions are poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport. For many industries, IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. While, IIoT will initially improve existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, the ultimate goal will be to realize entirely new, and dramatically improved products and services. Successful companies will be those that understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products and services, as well as completely new business models.

IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, IIoT will rely upon as well as integrate with certain key technologies, devices, software, and applications. IIoT involves a substantial breadth and depth of technologies, many of which require careful integration and orchestration. Leading managed service providers are looking beyond core Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications towards more advanced services that involve IoT platform and device mediation, data management, and application coordination.

M2M messaging itself is evolving to a more flat hierarchical structure with edge computing networks, which will require managed privacy and security services to ensure data integrity and asset protection. M2M communications for IIoT will become increasingly necessary for enterprise and industrial organizations that wish to fully leverage IoT technologies. Data analytics solutions provide the means to process vast amounts of machine-generated, unstructured data captured by M2M systems. As IIoT progresses, there will an increasingly large amount of unstructured machine data. The growing amount of machine generated industrial data will drive substantial opportunities for AI support of unstructured data analytics solutions.

One clear area of improvement for industrial businesses will be teleoperation and tele-robotics as various industries will leverage the ability to control real machines/equipment by virtual object through master controlling interfaces. The researcher sees teleoperation being transformed by digital twin technologies, which refers to the mapping of the physical world to the digital world in which IoT Platforms and Software are leveraged to create a digital representation of physical object or asset. The digital twin of a physical object can provide data about the asset such as its physical state and disposition.

The use of 5G for IIoT networks will be of great importance to certain industry verticals such as agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing. The combination of robotics, teleoperation, and cloud technologies is poised to transform enterprise operations, industrial processes, and consumer services across many industrial related industry verticals. All of these industrial sectors will also require efficient and effective computing systems. There is a substantial opportunity for both a centralized cloud as a service model for software, platforms, and infrastructure as well as edge computing cloud solutions for industry. The combination of robotics, teleoperation, and cloud technologies is poised to transform industrial processes across many industry verticals.

The industrial sector is rapidly integrating IIoT solutions with many of the aforementioned technologies. This convergence will have a profound effect on industrial processes as well as create opportunities for product and service transformation. In some cases, entirely new business models will result from integration with broadband wireless and cloud technologies as the as a service model transforms many existing products into services. In addition, IIoT solutions are evolving from transparency into operations to proactive maintenance and correction.

Looking beyond command and control of machinery and processes, IoT data itself will become extremely valuable as an agent of change for product development as well as identification of supply gaps and realization of unmet demands. All direct purchases of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Key Findings



IIoT solutions will facilitate almost $800B in global economic value by 2024

in global economic value by 2024 Majority of industrial companies are currently using IoT solutions for internal benefits

Internal IIoT benefits include improved operations such as optimized supply chain management

Future IIoT solutions will focus on strategic differentiation including connected products and services

Certain technologies will be key to the IIoT product/service transformation such as virtual twin solutions

5G deployment will support untethered factory operations including machine teleoperation and tele-robotics

Traditional product companies will shift towards a service-oriented focus with IIoT supporting performance visibility

While core-cloud hosted solutions currently prevail, edge computing based on-premise solutions are gaining momentum

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Key Findings in Report

1.4 Companies in Report



2 Overview

2.1 The Industrial Internet of Things Market Opportunity

2.2 Critical Focal Areas for IIoT Execution

2.3 IIoT Application Areas

2.4 Forming a Foundation for IIoT

2.5 Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT



3 IIoT Technologies

3.1 Hardware Technologies

3.2 Software Technologies

3.3 IIoT and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

3.4 Edge Computing

3.5 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics

3.6 Digital Twin Technologies and Solutions

3.7 Network Technologies in IIoT



4 IIoT in Industry Verticals

4.1 Automotive and Transportation

4.2 Cargo and Logistics

4.3 Healthcare

4.4 Manufacturing

4.5 Oil and Gas

4.6 Utilities



5 IIoT Company Analysis

5.1 ABB

5.2 Accenture

5.3 AGT International

5.4 ARM Holdings

5.5 ATOS

5.6 B+B SmartWorx

5.7 Bosch

5.8 C3, Inc.

5.9 Cisco System Inc.

5.10 Digi International

5.11 Echelon Corporation

5.12 Elecsys Corporation

5.13 General Electric

5.14 Hitachi

5.15 IBM

5.16 Oracle

5.17 PTC

5.18 Real Time Innovation

5.19 Rockwell Automation

5.20 SAP

5.21 Sensata Technologies

5.22 Siemens

5.23 Wind River

5.24 Worldsensing

5.25 Wovyn LLC.



6 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

6.1 IIoT Market by Region 2019 - 2024

6.2 IIoT Global Market by Products Offered 2019 - 2024

6.3 IIoT Global Market by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024



7 Future of IIoT Technologies, Solutions, and Deployment

7.1 IIoT Deployment and Support

7.2 Evolution of IIoT Economic Value

7.3 IIoT and Technology Convergence

7.4 IIoT Data as a Service

7.5 DaaS Market by Source: Machine and Non-Machine Data

7.6 DaaS Market by Data Collection: IoT and Non-IoT Data



