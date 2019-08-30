Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Report 2019: Market is Projected to Grow by US$38.1 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$38.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%.



Sensor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.9 Billion by the year 2025, Sensor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Sensor will reach a market size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

ABB Group ( Switzerland )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Dassault Systemes ( France )

) General Electric Company ( USA )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) IBM Corporation ( USA )

) Intel Corporation ( USA )

) KUKA AG ( Germany )

( ) NEC Corporation ( Japan )

) PTC, Inc. ( USA )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Rockwell Automation, Inc. ( USA )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Texas Instruments, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



Global Competitor Market Shares Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment Sensor (Device & Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025 RFID (Device & Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025 Industrial Robotics (Device & Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025 DCS (Device & Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025 Smart Beacon (Device & Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0p48d



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

