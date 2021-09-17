Global Industrial IoT Market (2021 to 2026) - Predictive Maintenance of Machinery Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial IoT Market by Device & Technology, Connectivity Type, Software, Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Metals & Mining, Agriculture), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IIoT market size is expected to grow from USD 76.7 billion in 2021 to USD 106.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the IIoT sector is driven by factors such as technological advancements in semiconductor and electronic devices, increased use of cloud computing platforms, standardization of IPv6, and support from governments of different countries for R&D activities related to IIoT.

Networking technology to hold the largest share of the IIoT market in 2026.

Networking technology is expected to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry by device & technology in 2026. Both wired and wireless technologies are integral for machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity to gather real-time data from industrial machinery across different geographies.

Market for manufacturing to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies, such as global positioning systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology, in precision farming, the IIoT market for the agriculture vertical is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the largest market for IIoT during the forecast period. Dense population and growing per capita income, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the IIoT market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial IoT Market

4.2 Industrial IoT Market, by Vertical

4.3 Industrial IoT Market in Asia-Pacific, by Vertical

4.4 Industrial IoT Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Sector

5.2.1.2 Increased Use of Cloud Computing Platforms

5.2.1.3 Standardization of Ipv6

5.2.1.4 Support from Governments of Various Countries for R&D Activities Related to IIoT

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Incompatibility of Legacy Equipment with Communication Networks

5.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Engineers Conversant with New Developments in Ai and IoT Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Application of Ai and IoT in Medical Sector During Pandemic

5.2.3.2 Predictive Maintenance of Machinery

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Susceptibility of IoT Technologies to Cyberattacks

5.2.4.2 Maintenance and Updates of IIoT Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Case Studies

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Industrial IoT Market: Ecosystem

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade and Tariff Analysis

5.11 Patents Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Standards

5.13 Market Standards

6 IIoT Market, by Device and Technology

7 Industrial IoT Market, by Connectivity Technology

8 Industrial IoT Market, by Software

9 IIoT Market, by Vertical

10 Geographical Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis, 2020

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Pervasive

11.5.3 Emerging Leader

11.5.4 Participant

11.5.5 Industrial IoT Market: Company Product Footprint

11.5.6 Industrial IoT Market: Offering Footprint

11.5.7 Industrial IoT Market: Vertical Footprint

11.5.8 Industrial IoT Market: Regional Footprint

11.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

11.6.1 Progressive Company

11.6.2 Responsive Company

11.6.3 Dynamic Company

11.6.4 Starting Block

11.7 Competitive Scenario

11.7.1 Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.7.2 Product Launches/Developments

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

