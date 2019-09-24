Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Lifting Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.



4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Lifts, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.2 Billion by the year 2025, Lifts will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$764.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Lifts will reach a market size of US$616.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co., Ltd. (China); Cargotec Corporation (Finland); Columbus McKinnon Corporation (USA); Crown Equipment Corporation (USA); Haulotte Group (France); Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA); Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland); Jungheinrich AG (Germany); KION Group AG (Germany); KITO Corporation (Japan); Komatsu Ltd. (Japan); Konecranes (Finland); Liebherr Group (Germany); Linamar Corporation (Canada); Mammoet (The Netherlands); Manitowoc Co., Inc. (USA); Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. (Japan); Oshkosh Corporation (USA); PALFINGER AG (Austria); Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) (China); Tadano Ltd. (Japan); Terex Corporation (USA); Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan); Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China); Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)







IV. COMPETITION

ANHUI FORKLIFT TRUCK GROUP CO., LTD.

CARGOTEC CORPORATION

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION

CROWN EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

HAULOTTE GROUP

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING

INGERSOLL-RAND PLC

JUNGHEINRICH AG

KION GROUP AG

KITO CORPORATION

KOMATSU

LIEBHERR INTERNATIONAL DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

LINAMAR CORPORATION

MAMMOET

MANITOWOC

MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

PALFINGER AG

SHANGHAI ZHENHUA HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.

TADANO

TEREX CORPORATION

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

XUZHOU CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY GROUP

ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

