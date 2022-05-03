Global Industrial Maintenance Coating Market Report to 2027 - by Technology, Resin Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Maintenance Coating Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial maintenance coating is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The industrial maintenance coatings market is growing as the demand for better and more efficient coatings with improved aesthetics grows. These coatings are also utilized to protect a variety of structures, from oil and gas process tanks to infrastructures like water tanks and bridges. The rise in demand from end-use industries such as energy & electricity, metal processing, and construction is driving the industrial maintenance coatings market.



The global industrial maintenance coating is segmented based on technology, resin type, and end-user. Based on technology, the industrial maintenance coating is segmented into water-based and solvent-based powder. Based on resin type, the market is segmented into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and alkyd. Based on end-user, the industrial maintenance coating is segmented into energy & power, transportation, metal processing, construction, and chemical.



Geographically, the global industrial maintenance coating covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.

Some of the companies operating in the global industrial maintenance coating include Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.



Market Segmentation

Global Industrial maintenance coating Research And Analysis By Technology

Global Industrial maintenance coating Research And Analysis By Resin Type

Global Industrial maintenance coating Research And Analysis By End-User

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global industrial maintenance coating.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global industrial maintenance coating.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global industrial maintenance coating.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Industrial Maintenance Coating Market by Technology

4.1.1. Water-Based Powder

4.1.2. Solvent-Based Powder

4.2. Global Industrial Maintenance Coating Market by Resin Type

4.2.1. Polyurethane

4.2.2. Epoxy

4.2.3. Acrylic

4.2.4. Alkyd

4.3. Global Industrial Maintenance Coating Market by End-User

4.3.1. Energy & Power

4.3.2. Transportation

4.3.3. Metal Processing

4.3.4. Construction

4.3.5. Chemical



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. AkzoNobel N.V.

6.2. Axalta Coating Systems

6.3. BASF SE

6.4. Beckers Group

6.5. Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd

6.6. Hempel A/S

6.7. Jotun

6.8. Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

6.9. Nippon Paint ( NIPSEA GROUP)

6.10. PPG Industries

6.11. RPM International, Inc.

6.12. Sika AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jiliyt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets