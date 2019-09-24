Global Industrial Metrology Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Metrology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.



6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Reverse Engineering, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Reverse Engineering will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$164.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$467.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Reverse Engineering will reach a market size of US$108.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Applied Materials, Inc. (USA); Att Metrology Services (USA); Automated Precision, Inc. (USA); Cairnhill Metrology Pte., Ltd. (Singapore); Carl Zeiss AG (Germany); Carmar Accuracy Co., Ltd. (Taiwan); Creaform, Inc. (Canada); FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA); GOM GmbH (Germany); Hexagon AB (Sweden); Jenoptik AG (Germany); Jlm Advanced Technical Services, Inc. (USA); KLA-Tencor (USA); Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium); Perceptron, Inc. (USA); Pollen Metrology SAS (France); Precision Products Inc. (USA); Renishaw PLC (United Kingdom); Trimet Group (USA)







