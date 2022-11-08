NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industrial Metrology Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Metrology estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Industrial Metrology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.







Measuring Instruments Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR



In the global Measuring Instruments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$955.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

Adcole Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

Att Metrology Services

Bridger Photonics Inc.

Cairnhill Metrology Pte., Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

esz AG calibration & metrology

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

Hexagon AB







