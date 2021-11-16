Global Industrial Nailers and Staplers Markets, 2021-2026 - Unprecedented Construction Growth / Adoption Of Industrial Nailers & Staplers For DIY Activities / Advances In LI-ION Batteries

Nov 16, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Nailers and Staplers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Industrial nailers and staplers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2021-2026.
Rapid urbanization driven by an exponentially increasing population increases urban housing requirements, speeding up the demand for industrial nailers and staplers. NiCd, NiMH, and Li-ion are some of the most common batteries widely used in cordless nailers and staplers.
North America held the highest industrial nailer and stapler market share in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. North America's industrial nailers and staplers market is expected to generate a significant incremental revenue during the forecast period.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
The market for industrial staplers is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for staplers in the packaging industry will drive the global stapler market.
The industrial stapler segment accounted for a significant market share in terms of revenue and is expected to witness high absolute growth in terms of revenue by the end of 2026.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The rise in the economic, industrial sector growth and demand for tools have contributed to the industrial nailer and stapler market growth. North America is the most significant industrial nailer and stapler market
The major markets for industrial nailers and staplers include the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The global industrial nailers and staplers market is highly fragmented, with small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a significant market share. Prominent players with a dominant presence in the market include Stanley Black & Decker, Illinois Tool Woorks, Max, and Koki Holdings.
SNIPPETS
- Based on the product type, nailers accounted for the highest revenue generated during the forecast period.
- The rise in manual labor cost and increase in home improvement activities, and DIY(doing things for themselves) culture have surged the demand for user-friendly tools.
- The construction and the automotive industries are the primary drivers of the industrial nailers and staplers market.
Prominent Vendors
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Illinois Tool Works
- Max
- Koki Holdings
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aerosmith Fasteners
- EVERWIN
- GREX POWER TOOLS
- Hilti
- JAACO
- BeA
- BECK
- Basso
- Makita
- Panrex
- Rongpeng Air Tools
- NANSHAN
- Apach
- Meite
- Emerson
- Kyocera
- Unicatch
- Tacwise
- Dorking S.A.
- Kaymo
