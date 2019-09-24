Global Industrial Packaging Industry
Sep 24, 2019, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$24.
7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$44.9 Billion by the year 2025, Plastic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$861.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Plastic will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amcor Ltd. (Australia); Bemis Co., Inc. (USA); BWAY Corporation (USA); Grief, Inc. (USA); International Paper Company (USA); Mondi PLC (United Kingdom); Orora Ltd. (Australia); Sigma Plastics Group (USA); WestRock Company (USA); Wuxi Sifang drums Limited company (China)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Packaging Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Industrial Packaging Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Industrial Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Building & Construction (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 8: Building & Construction (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Food & Beverages (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Food & Beverages (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Food & Beverages (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Oil & Lubricants (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Oil & Lubricants (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Oil & Lubricants (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Plastic (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Plastic (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Plastic (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Paperboard (Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Paperboard (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Paperboard (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Wood (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Wood (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Wood (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Metal (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Metal (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Metal (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 34: United States Industrial Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Industrial Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Industrial Packaging Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 38: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Industrial Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Industrial Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Industrial Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Industrial Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Industrial Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 44: Industrial Packaging Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Industrial Packaging Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: Japanese Industrial Packaging Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Industrial Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Industrial Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 50: Industrial Packaging Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Industrial Packaging Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Industrial Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Industrial Packaging Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Industrial Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial
Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 56: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Industrial Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Industrial Packaging Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Industrial Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Industrial Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Industrial Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Industrial Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Industrial Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Industrial Packaging Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 65: European Industrial Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 66: Industrial Packaging Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Industrial Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Industrial Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Industrial Packaging Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Industrial Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Industrial Packaging Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: French Industrial Packaging Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Industrial Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Industrial Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Industrial Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: German Industrial Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 77: Industrial Packaging Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: German Industrial Packaging Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Demand for Industrial Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Industrial Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Industrial Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial
Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 83: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Industrial Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Industrial Packaging Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Industrial Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Industrial Packaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 89: Industrial Packaging Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Industrial Packaging Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Industrial Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Industrial Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Industrial Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Spanish Industrial Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: Industrial Packaging Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Industrial Packaging Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Industrial Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Industrial Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Industrial Packaging Market in Russia in US$ Million
by Material: 2018-2025
Table 101: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Industrial Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Industrial Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Industrial Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Industrial Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Industrial Packaging Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Europe Industrial Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 108: Industrial Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Industrial Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Industrial Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Industrial Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Industrial Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 115: Industrial Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Industrial Packaging Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Industrial Packaging Market Share Shift
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Industrial Packaging Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Industrial Packaging Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Industrial Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Australian Industrial Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 122: Industrial Packaging Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Industrial Packaging Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Industrial Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Industrial Packaging Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Industrial Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Indian Industrial Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 128: Industrial Packaging Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Industrial Packaging Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Industrial Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Industrial Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Industrial Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Industrial Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Industrial Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 135: Industrial Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Packaging Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Industrial Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 140: Industrial Packaging Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Packaging Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Industrial Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Industrial Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Industrial Packaging Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Industrial Packaging in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Industrial Packaging Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Industrial Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 149: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Industrial Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Industrial Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Industrial Packaging Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Industrial Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Industrial Packaging Demand Potential in Argentina
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 155: Argentinean Industrial Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 156: Industrial Packaging Market in Argentina: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Industrial Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Industrial Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Industrial Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 160: Industrial Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Industrial Packaging Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Industrial Packaging Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Industrial Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Industrial Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Industrial Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Mexican Industrial Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 167: Industrial Packaging Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Industrial Packaging Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Industrial Packaging Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Industrial Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Industrial Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 173: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Industrial Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 176: Industrial Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Industrial Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Industrial Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Industrial Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Industrial Packaging Market in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 182: Industrial Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Industrial Packaging Market Shares
in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 185: Iranian Industrial Packaging Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Industrial Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Industrial Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 188: Industrial Packaging Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Industrial Packaging Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Industrial Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Industrial Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Industrial Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Industrial Packaging Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 194: Israeli Industrial Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 195: Industrial Packaging Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Industrial Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Industrial Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 200: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Industrial Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Industrial Packaging Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Industrial Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Industrial Packaging Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Industrial Packaging Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Industrial Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 207: Industrial Packaging Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Industrial Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Industrial Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Industrial Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Rest of Middle East Industrial Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 212: Industrial Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Industrial Packaging Market
Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Industrial Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Industrial Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Industrial Packaging Market in Africa in US$ Million
by Material: 2018-2025
Table 218: Industrial Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 219: African Industrial Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMCOR
BWAY CORPORATION
BEMIS
GRIEF
INTERNATIONAL PAPER
MONDI PLC
ORORA
SIGMA PLASTICS GROUP
WESTROCK COMPANY
WUXI SIFANG DRUMS LIMITED COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
