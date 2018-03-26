Global Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market 2018-2022 - Demand for Metering Pumps that Incorporate Digital Technology

The global industrial peristaltic pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Demand for metering pumps that incorporate digital technology. Metering pumps are often used in industries to inject expensive additives. Metering pumps are positive displacement (PD) pumps, which incorporate an adjusting capacity to inject a definite volume of liquid. Thus, there is an increasing preference for metering pumps that feature digital technology. Such pumps Demand for metering pumps that incorporate digital technology.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Need for cost-effective pumping solutions. A peristaltic pump is a type of positive displacement pump, which is used for pumping different fluids. Peristaltic pumps are mainly used to transfer fluids that contain 70%-80 % of solid content, i.e., slurries as these pumps are more efficient than specialized slurry pumps. These pumps transfer fluids without allowing them to be exposed to the environment, and thus, prevent them from contaminating other fluids. They can be used in areas that involve the use of aggressive chemicals, solid slurries, and even materials whose isolation from the environment and other products is imperative.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of large number of substitutes. Pumps comprise two basic types: centrifugal and positive displacement pumps; peristaltic pumps are a type of positive displacement (PD) pumps. Centrifugal pumps are mainly used in the areas that involve high flow-rate applications whereas PD pumps are installed in industries that involve medium flow-rate applications. Sometimes, it is noted that if an industrial facility has already installed centrifugal pumps in its premises, it becomes more economical to use them.

Key vendors

Dover

Flowrox

Graco

ProMinent

Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Mining industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Other industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial peristaltic pumps market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Demand for metering pumps that incorporate digital technology

Growing popularity of smart pumps to improve efficiency in industries

Use of 3D printing in pump manufacturing

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Dover

Flowrox

Graco

ProMinent

Spirax-Sarco Engineering

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q5qz5g/global_industrial?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-peristaltic-pumps-market-2018-2022---demand-for-metering-pumps-that-incorporate-digital-technology-300619445.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

