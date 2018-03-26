Global Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market 2018-2022 - Demand for Metering Pumps that Incorporate Digital Technology

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial peristaltic pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Demand for metering pumps that incorporate digital technology. Metering pumps are often used in industries to inject expensive additives. Metering pumps are positive displacement (PD) pumps, which incorporate an adjusting capacity to inject a definite volume of liquid. Thus, there is an increasing preference for metering pumps that feature digital technology. Such pumps Demand for metering pumps that incorporate digital technology.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Need for cost-effective pumping solutions. A peristaltic pump is a type of positive displacement pump, which is used for pumping different fluids. Peristaltic pumps are mainly used to transfer fluids that contain 70%-80 % of solid content, i.e., slurries as these pumps are more efficient than specialized slurry pumps. These pumps transfer fluids without allowing them to be exposed to the environment, and thus, prevent them from contaminating other fluids. They can be used in areas that involve the use of aggressive chemicals, solid slurries, and even materials whose isolation from the environment and other products is imperative.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of large number of substitutes. Pumps comprise two basic types: centrifugal and positive displacement pumps; peristaltic pumps are a type of positive displacement (PD) pumps. Centrifugal pumps are mainly used in the areas that involve high flow-rate applications whereas PD pumps are installed in industries that involve medium flow-rate applications. Sometimes, it is noted that if an industrial facility has already installed centrifugal pumps in its premises, it becomes more economical to use them.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Mining industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Other industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial peristaltic pumps market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Demand for metering pumps that incorporate digital technology
- Growing popularity of smart pumps to improve efficiency in industries
- Use of 3D printing in pump manufacturing
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dover
- Flowrox
- Graco
- ProMinent
- Spirax-Sarco Engineering
PART 16: APPENDIX
