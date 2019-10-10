Global Industrial Planetary Gearbox Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Planetary Gearbox market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Standard Industrial Planetary Gearboxes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.9 Billion by the year 2025, Standard Industrial Planetary Gearboxes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$147 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$124.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standard Industrial Planetary Gearboxes will reach a market size of US$506.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Altra Industrial Motion Corporation; Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA; Siemens AG; Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Planetary Gearbox Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Standard Industrial Planetary Gearboxes (Segment)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Standard Industrial Planetary Gearboxes (Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 6: Standard Industrial Planetary Gearboxes (Segment)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Precision Industrial Planetary Gearboxes (Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Precision Industrial Planetary Gearboxes (Segment)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 9: Precision Industrial Planetary Gearboxes (Segment)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Process Industry (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Process Industry (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Process Industry (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 18: United States Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Industrial Planetary Gearbox Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 25: Canadian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Industrial Planetary Gearbox:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Planetary Gearbox in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Japanese Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Industrial Planetary Gearbox in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 40: European Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 44: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Industrial Planetary Gearbox Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 47: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: French Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 51: French Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: French Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: German Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Italian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Italian Demand for Industrial Planetary Gearbox in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Planetary

Gearbox: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: United Kingdom Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Planetary Gearbox in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Spanish Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 75: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 76: Spanish Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 78: Spanish Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 81: Russian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Russian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 86: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 89: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 92: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Asia-Pacific

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Australian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Australian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 106: Indian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Indian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 108: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 109: Indian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 110: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 111: Indian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: South Korean Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 114: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Planetary

Gearbox: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Planetary Gearbox in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 125: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Latin American Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 127: Latin American Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 128: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 130: Latin American Demand for Industrial Planetary

Gearbox in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 134: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Argentinean Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Argentinean Industrial Planetary Gearbox Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 137: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 139: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Brazilian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 141: Brazilian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 145: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Mexican Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 147: Mexican Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 152: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Latin America Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 156: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 158: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: The Middle East Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: The Middle East Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: The Middle East Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Industrial Planetary Gearbox:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Iranian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Planetary Gearbox in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Iranian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 171: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 173: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Israeli Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Israeli Industrial Planetary Gearbox Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 176: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 179: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 180: Saudi Arabian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Planetary

Gearbox in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: United Arab Emirates Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 186: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 187: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Rest of Middle East Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Middle East Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Industrial Planetary Gearbox

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 196: African Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 197: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 198: African Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: African Industrial Planetary Gearbox Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORPORATION

BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI SPA

SIEMENS AG

SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES



V. CURATED RESEARCH

