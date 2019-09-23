Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Industry
Sep 23, 2019, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Plugs and Sockets market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Plugs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Plugs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$39.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$138.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Plugs will reach a market size of US$83.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$326.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Amphenol Corporation (USA); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); Emerson Electric Company (USA); Legrand SA (France); Marechal Electric Group (France); MENNEKES Electrical Products (USA); Palazzoli Group (Italy); Scame Parre S.p.A. (Italy); Schneider Electric SA (France)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Plugs & Sockets Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Plugs (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
Sockets (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Dustproof & Splashproof (Protection) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Water-Proof (Protection) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &
2025
Explosion-Proof (Protection) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Plugs (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Plugs (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Plugs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Sockets (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Sockets (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Sockets (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Dustproof & Splashproof (Protection) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Dustproof & Splashproof (Protection) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Dustproof & Splashproof (Protection) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Water-Proof (Protection) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Water-Proof (Protection) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Water-Proof (Protection) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Explosion-Proof (Protection) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Explosion-Proof (Protection) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Explosion-Proof (Protection) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Power Generation (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chemical & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Heavy Industry (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Heavy Industry (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Heavy Industry (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Plugs (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in
the US for 2019 & 2025
Sockets (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019
& 2025
Dustproof & Splashproof (Protection) Market Share Breakdown (in
%) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Water-Proof (Protection) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Explosion-Proof (Protection) Competitor Market Share Breakdown
(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protection: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in the United
States by Protection: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 39: United States Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Industrial Plugs & Sockets Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 46: Canadian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Review by Protection in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Protection for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Industrial Plugs & Sockets:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 53: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Industrial Plugs & Sockets:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Protection for the period 2018-2025
Table 56: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Protection for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Plugs & Sockets in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Japanese Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Protection for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Protection: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market by
Protection: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Industrial Plugs & Sockets in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Plugs (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Sockets (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Dustproof & Splashproof (Protection) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Water-Proof (Protection) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Explosion-Proof (Protection) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 70: European Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2018-2025
Table 77: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Europe in US$
Million by Protection: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Industrial Plugs & Sockets Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in France by
Protection: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: French Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Protection: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protection
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Protection: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Protection for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Protection: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market by
Protection: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Industrial Plugs & Sockets in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Plugs &
Sockets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 110: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Plugs &
Sockets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Protection for the period 2018-2025
Table 113: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Protection
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Share Analysis by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Plugs & Sockets in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 121: Spanish Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Review by Protection in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Protection for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 124: Spanish Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Protection: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Russia by
Protection: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2018-2025
Table 140: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Protection: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 143: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 146: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Asia-Pacific by
Protection: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Protection: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Protection for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Protection: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 169: Indian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Review by Protection in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Protection for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 172: Indian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 177: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Protection for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Protection: 2009-2017
Table 180: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Plugs &
Sockets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 185: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Plugs &
Sockets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Protection for the period 2018-2025
Table 188: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Protection for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets
Market Share Analysis by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Plugs & Sockets in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 194: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Protection for the Period
2018-2025
Table 200: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Protection: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market by
Protection: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Industrial Plugs & Sockets
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 206: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2018-2025
Table 209: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Protection: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Industrial Plugs & Sockets Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 212: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 214: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Brazil by
Protection: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Protection: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 223: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protection
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Protection: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Breakdown by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 231: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Industrial Plugs & Sockets
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 233: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Industrial Plugs & Sockets
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Industrial Plugs & Sockets
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protection:
2018 to 2025
Table 236: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Rest of Latin
America by Protection: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Industrial Plugs & Sockets
Market Share Breakdown by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Industrial Plugs & Sockets
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 240: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 242: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: The Middle East Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Protection: 2018 to
2025
Table 248: The Middle East Industrial Plugs & Sockets Historic
Market by Protection in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Protection for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 251: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Market for Industrial Plugs & Sockets:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 254: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Market for Industrial Plugs & Sockets:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Protection for the period 2018-2025
Table 257: Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Protection for the Period
2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Share
Analysis by Protection: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Plugs & Sockets in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 260: Iranian Industrial Plugs & Soc
Share this article