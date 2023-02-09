Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Markets Factbook 2022: Historical Data 2018-2021, Estimates for 2022 and Forecasts 2023-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Factbook (2022 Edition) - World Market Review By Product Type, IP Rating, Voltage Rating, Ampere Rating, By End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial plugs and sockets market is projected to reach $4.02 billion by 2028 from $2.79 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2023-2028 with APAC region leading the regional market share.

The report presents the analysis of Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The market is driven by a surge in industrialization in urban and rural areas as well as increasing demands for high quality electricals in production facilities.



Additionally, a large portion of the demand is propelled by an exemplifying demand form the transportation and automotive sector on the back of increasing motorization rate of electric vehicles across regions such as Asia, Western Europe and North America. Increasing need for state-of-art charging stations is driving the demand for industrial plugs and sockets in the sector.



Based on By Product Type, Industrial Plugs accounts for key share propelled by amplifying usage across the end-use verticals. Moreover, increasing industrialization across different parts of the world is an emergent driver for rising volume sales of industrial plugs and sockets.



APAC region is expected to account for more than 50% of the total market value throughout the study period. India and China are expected to lead the market growth throughout the forecast period. Industrialization and Urbanization are key factors backing the growth of the region.



Although the major effects pandemic has significantly subsided, global supply challenges remain due to transport restrains, increased purchasing costs and lower manufacturing capacity in the nations adversely affected by covid-19.

