Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Markets Factbook 2022: Historical Data 2018-2021, Estimates for 2022 and Forecasts 2023-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Factbook (2022 Edition) - World Market Review By Product Type, IP Rating, Voltage Rating, Ampere Rating, By End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial plugs and sockets market is projected to reach $4.02 billion by 2028 from $2.79 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2023-2028 with APAC region leading the regional market share.
The report presents the analysis of Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.
The market is driven by a surge in industrialization in urban and rural areas as well as increasing demands for high quality electricals in production facilities.
Additionally, a large portion of the demand is propelled by an exemplifying demand form the transportation and automotive sector on the back of increasing motorization rate of electric vehicles across regions such as Asia, Western Europe and North America. Increasing need for state-of-art charging stations is driving the demand for industrial plugs and sockets in the sector.
Based on By Product Type, Industrial Plugs accounts for key share propelled by amplifying usage across the end-use verticals. Moreover, increasing industrialization across different parts of the world is an emergent driver for rising volume sales of industrial plugs and sockets.
APAC region is expected to account for more than 50% of the total market value throughout the study period. India and China are expected to lead the market growth throughout the forecast period. Industrialization and Urbanization are key factors backing the growth of the region.
Although the major effects pandemic has significantly subsided, global supply challenges remain due to transport restrains, increased purchasing costs and lower manufacturing capacity in the nations adversely affected by covid-19.
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.
The companies analysed in the report include
- Schneider Electric
- Hubbell
- Emerson Electric
- Amphenol Corporation
- R Stahl
- Legrand
- ABB
- Bals Electrotechnik
- Marechal Electric Group
- Mennekes
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1 Industrial Plugs and Sockets Overview
1.2 Scope of Research
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics
5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Raw material Suppliers
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Distributors
5.4 End Use Industry
6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis
7. Porter Five Force Analysis
8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth
8.2 Investments in Infrastructures
8.3 Energy Consumption by Industries
8.4 Manufacturing Sector
8.5 Oil & Gas Production
9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region
9.2 Average Selling Price, By Product Type
10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies' Product Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis
11. Volumetric Analysis, Million Units, 2018-2028
11.1 Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
11.1.1 Global Industrial Plugs Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
11.1.2 Global Industrial Sockets, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)
12. Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR
12.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index
12.2 Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market: Dashboard
12.3 Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Million)
12.4 Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Million)
12.5 Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market: Summary
13. Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Product Type
13.1 Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Product Type: Snapshot
13.2 Industrial Plugs
13.3 Industrial Sockets
14. Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By IP Rating
14.1 Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By IP Rating: Snapshot
14.2 IP 44/45
14.3 IP 66/67
15. Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Voltage Rating
15.1 Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Voltage Rating: Snapshot
15.2 24 to 42V
15.3 42 TO 110 V
15.4 110 TO 230V
15.5 230 TO 400V
15.6 ABOVE 400V
16. Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Ampere Rating
16.1 Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Voltage Rating: Snapshot
16.2 16A
16.3 32A
16.4 63A
16.5 124A
17. Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End-use Industry
17.1 Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Voltage Rating: Snapshot
17.2 Power Generation
17.3 Chemicals
17.4 Food And Beverage
17.5 Oil & Gas
17.6 Automotive
17.7 Consumer Electronics
17.8 Other End-use Industry Verticals
18. Global Industrial Plugs And Sockets Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region
18.1 Regional Coverage of the Study
