Portable calibrators are handheld devices used to measure the measure the measurement accuracy of field instruments by comparing the readings with the industry measurement standards. These lightweight devices can be easily carried because of their compact size.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global industrial portable calibrators market to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial portable calibrators market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Industrial Portable Calibrators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ABB

• Fluke

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Spectris

• Yokogawa Electric



Market driver

• Increased demand for on-site calibration services

Market challenge

• Preference for performing calibration in the accredited laboratories

Market trend

• Emergence of portable multifunctional calibrators

