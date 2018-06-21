Global Industrial Protective Clothing Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Protective Clothing in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing, and Other Industrial Protective Clothing.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 205 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ansell Limited

- Alexandra PLC

- Asatex AG

- Bennett Safetywear Ltd.

- CWS-boco Supply Chain Management GmbH



INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING MCP-1007 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Favorable Economic Climate Augurs Well for the Market

Primary Factors Influencing Industrial Protective Clothing Market Over the Years

Economy & Employment Numbers

High Costs Associated with Workplace Hazards

Occupational Safety Regulations

Continued Rise in Incidents of Workplace Deaths Drives Spotlight on IPC

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Industrial Protective Clothing Market

Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect

Europe€™s Debt Crisis Tests IPC Market

Growth Fundamentals Encourage an Optimistic Outlook for the Market

Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2014 through 2017F): Breakdown by Country/ Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World GDP (2014 & 2015): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market on Growth Path In spite of Volatility in Global PMI

Table 3: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): Breakdown of Monthly PMI Data by Country for the Period November 2015 to November 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Eurozone Economic Outlook Favors an Optimistic Outlook for IPC

Table 4: Business Climate Indicator in the Eurozone Area for the Period November 2015 to November 2016: Breakdown by Month (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fiscal Cliff Concerns in the US and the Road Ahead

Table 5: US Revisions of Debt Ceiling Limit (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2002-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Recovery in Manufacturing Activity to Boost Demand for IPC in the US

Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities

Global Outlook

Chemical Protection Clothing - The Largest and Fastest Growing Segment

Thermal and Clean Room Clothing Market

Mechanical Protection Clothing

Asia-Pacific - The Focal Point for Growth

Developed Markets to Register Steady Demand

North America - The Largest Region

Competitive Landscape

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - A Complementary Review

Workplace Accidents Drive Demand for PPE

Table 6: Workplace Fatalities in the World: Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automobile Production Trends Sustain Demand for PPE

Table 7: Growing Production of Automobiles Keep the Assembly Line Busy, Spurring Opportunities for PPE to Safeguard Workers Against Assembly Line Injuries: Breakdown of Global Production of Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles (In 000 Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recovery in Construction Industry Benefits the Market

Table 8: World Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) by for 2015 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. PRODUCT APPLICATION AND END-USE MARKET TRENDS

Segmental Perspective

Regulations and Worker Safety Drive the Market

Market for Technical Textiles Witness Significant Growth

Focus on Worker Safety Augments Chemical Protective Clothing Demand

Thermal Clothing - A Prominent Product Category

Protective Clothing & Gloves Market: New Resistant Materials to Benefit Growth

Rising Importance of Hand Protection Drives Demand for Mechanical Protection Clothing

Emerging Economies to Drive Disposable Protective Apparel Market

Stringent Regulations Propel Demand for Visibility Protective Clothing

A Review of Opportunities in Select End-Use Markets

Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for IPC Market

Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for IPC Market

Strong Growth in Mining in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver

Food Processing - A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, ISSUES AND CHALLENGES

The Heavy Hand of the Government Continues to Trigger Growth

Employers Increase their Focus on Employee Safety - Augurs Well for IPC Market

Manufacturers Focus on Product Differentiation as a Key Competitive Strategy - Bank on Developing Innovative Products

Key Issues & Challenges

Compliance with Workforce Safety Norms - Still a Major Challenge in Developing Markets

Pricing Factors

E-Commerce: New Avenue for Marketing



4. INNOVATIVE TRENDS

PPE Segment Witnessing Innovations in Textiles and Finishes

Specific Task Based PPE

Baselayers Helps to Save Life

Human Physiology a Key Factor in Designing Protective Clothing

New Materials in Protective Clothing

Innovative, Value Added Products Hog the Limelight

Specialized Protective Wear Continues to Find Demand

Disposable Clothing

Non-Wovens in Demand

Growing Adoption of High-Quality Fiber for Enhancing Product Quality

Integration of Electronics in Protective Clothing - Enhancing Product Capabilities & Quality

Ergonomic Protective Clothing - A New Innovation for Enhanced Safety and Protection

Multifunctional Protective Clothing to Witness Higher Demand

New Improved Products Lined Up for Chemical Protection Clothing

Improving Wear-ability Attributes - A Key Focus Area for Manufacturers

Introduction of Innovative Technologies and Stringent Guidelines Fuel Demand for IPC and Textile Fabrics

Emerging Trends in Smart Industrial Protective Clothing Market

Advancements Enabled by Technology

Specialized Functional Clothing for Diverse Environments

Lighter FR Apparels for Oil and Gas Drilling

Flash Resistant Clothing for Power Industry

Concerns for Creating Safe Working Environment Drive IPC Market



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

Leading Regulatory Bodies - An Overview

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)

Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

Protective Clothing Standards

American Society for Testing and Materials - ASTM

Additional Standards for Industrial Protective Clothing

Key Standards of PPE

CPC: Assessment of Barrier Properties

Degradation Resistance

Penetration Resistance

Hydrostatic-based Tests

Permeation Resistance

Permeation Resistance Tests



7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Ansell Introduces Six New HyFlex Cut Protection Products

Gore & Associates Introduces GORE® FR Apparel for Oil & Gas Workers

Ansell Introduces Microflex® 93-260, the Chemical Resistant Single Use Glove

Ansell Launches HyFlex 11-925 Ultralight Oil Repellent Glove

Protective Industrial Products Launches Falcon„¢, the Rainwear and Liquid Splash Protective Gear

Honeywell Launches Hapichem„¢ for Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry Workers

Dupont DD Introduces DuPont Tyvek 800 J, a Liquid-Tight Chemical Protective Garment

Ansell Introduces AlphaTec 58-128, the First Ergonomically Certified Chemical Glove

Ansell Launches HyFlex 11-926, lightweight Oil Repellent Glove

DuPont and MCR Safety Launch €œMemphis Orange€ with Kevlar®, the Cut-Resistant Glove

Magid Introduces Products Providing Arc-Rated and Flame- Resistant Protection

Ansell Introduces TRELLCHEM ACT, a Protective Solution for Law Enforcement Responders

Lakeland Industries Commercially Launches Protective Apparel for Handling the Ebola Virus



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Gore & Associates Announce North American Manufacturing & Distribution Partnerships for GORE® FR Apparel

Ansell Sells ONGUARD® Footwear-Protection Business to Dunlop

THIEME Takes Over Chemical Protective Suits from MSA

Cepovett Acquires Lafont from Fristads Kansas Group

Lakeland Industries Plans Distribution and Warehouse Facility in Texas

Protective Industrial Products Takes Over Safety Works

Lakeland Industries to Exit from Brazil

Ansell Signs Four Year Agreement with UK CCS for Purchase of TRELLCHEM® VPS CV-ET Gastight Suit

Ansell to Take Over Protective Clothing Manufacturer, Microgard

Affinity Apparel Takes Over Riverside Manufacturing Company

Vestagen Technical Signs Agreement with Scrubs AC to Produce Protective Garments for Healthcare Sector



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Ansell Limited (Australia)

Ansell Protective Solutions AB (Sweden)

Alexandra PLC (UK)

Asatex AG (Germany)

Bennett Safetywear Ltd (UK)

CWS-boco Supply Chain Management GmbH (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Eastern Technologies, Inc. (US)

E. I. DuPont deNemours and Co (US)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

ILC Dover (US)

International Enviroguard, Inc. (US)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US)

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

Workrite Uniform Co. (US)

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Protection Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemical Protection Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Protection Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Thermal Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Thermal Clothing by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clean Room Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Clean Room Clothing by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Clean Room Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Protection Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Mechanical Protection Clothing by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Protection Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Protective Clothing Market: An Overview

Stringent Regulations Drive Market Prospects for IPC in the US

Key Market Drivers in a Capsule

Heavy Construction Industry Witnesses Growth in Usage of Industrial Protective Clothing

Burgeoning Consumer Awareness Spurs Growth

Changing Consumer Preference Drive Product Innovations

Quality Products in Demand

Production at a Maturity Stage

Technical Textile Market - A Review

Coated Fabrics Find Huge Demand

Key Statistical Findings

Table 28: US Market for Industrial Thermal Clothing (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Market Revenues by Product Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: US Market for Fire Retardant Clothing (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: US Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis

Table 36: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Japanese Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

A Brief Discussion

Future of PPE

Protective Clothing Market: An Overview

European Market for Industrial Protective Clothing: A SWOT Analysis

Market Scenario

Table 39: European Body Protection Equipment Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Segment - Clothing, Footwear, Gloves and Anti-fall (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand Drivers

Product Trends

Innovative Products Find Increasing Number of Takers

Niche and Multi-Purpose Protective Clothing Gains Momentum

Demand for Green and Eco-Friendly Protective Wear Gaining Popularity

European Directive - Protective Clothing

Major Challenges

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity

Competition from Low-Cost Products

Prices and Margins

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: French Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: French 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

German Personal Protective Equipment Market - A Review

Highly Competitive and Demanding Market

Impact of EU PPE Directives

Demand Drivers

German IPC Market - Current Scenario

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: German Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: German 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Key Factors Aiding Growth in Italian Industrial Protective Clothing Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Italian Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Drivers

Demands of UK€™s Protective Clothing Industry

Organizations Supporting Personal Protective Clothing Industry

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: UK Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: UK 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 58: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Spanish Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Russian Industrial Protective Clothing Sector - An Overview

Table 61: Russian PPE Demand in Oil and Gas Industry (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Product Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Russian Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Poland

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

China - The Key Growth Market

Use of Innovative Techniques for Manufacturing Industrial Protective Clothing Gains Momentum

Competitive Landscape

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - China and rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Opportunities Galore

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Chinese Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

India - A Lucrative Market

New Opportunities Entice Workwear Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Market Analysis

Table 80: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Middle East & African Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Brazil - A Key Market

Competitive Scenario

Heightening Competition to Pave the Way for Innovative Products

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Protective Clothing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chemical Protection Clothing, Thermal Clothing, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protection Clothing and Other Protective Clothing Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 205 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 220) The United States (63) Canada (5) Japan (2) Europe (123) - France (7) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (43) - Italy (6) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (50) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22) Middle East (3) Africa (2)

