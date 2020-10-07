Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Markets 2020-2026 with W. Barnet GmbH & Co, TenCate Protective Fabrics, DowDupont, Teijin & Milliken & Co Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Protective Fabrics Market - By Product, By Applications, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Industrial Protective Fabrics market, which accrued revenue worth 3.1 (USD Billion) in 2019, will register a CAGR of nearly 14.4% during the period from 2020 to 2026.



The report offers assessment and analysis of the Industrial Protective Fabrics market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Introduction



Industrial protective fabrics demonstrates functional and technical properties including chemical resistance, heat resistance, fireproofing, low smoke output, and cut resistance. These products are used during belting, wicking, processing, filtering, and printing processes as well in automotive sector. Producing industrial protective fabrics need both synthetic materials as well as natural materials. For instance, Teflon, nylon, Kevlar, graphite, polyester, fiberglass yarns, and aramid fibers are few of the raw materials that are utilized in producing industrial protective fabrics.



Market Growth Drivers



Industrial protective clothes due to their heat resisting as well as flame resisting features are utilized for producing spacesuits and this will drive the business growth over the ensuing years. Rise in the industrialization even in the under-developed countries will create humungous demand for industrial protective fabrics within the span of next few years. Apparently, the product is resistant to aerosol, chemicals, cuts, and fire. With air permeable and anti-static features, the product is likely to become massively popular in pharmaceutical sector in the coming years.



Strict legislations passed by the government to ensure the worker safety in the factories due to collisions will further drive the market growth. Furthermore, the product is used for manufacturing clothes for army personnel as a result of its toughens and moisture transferring features. Nonetheless, increase in the costs of high performance protective clothes can impede the market profitability in the years to come. However, awareness about health & safety in chemical, oil & gas, and construction sector will elevate the product demand and thus nullify the negative effects of hindrances on the market over the coming years.



Asia Pacific Market To Attain Number One Position By 2026



The expansion of the market in Asia Pacific during the estimated timespan is owing to large-scale production of industrial protective clothes in the countries like Japan, South Korea, India, and China. In addition to this, these fabrics are used by workers in vehicle manufacturing sector, thereby further steering the business growth in the region.



Key players profiled in the report include

W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG

TenCate Protective Fabrics

DowDupont

Teijin Limited

Milliken & Company

Scope of the Report



By Product:

Disposable

Durable

By Application:

Limited general-use

Clean room

Mechanical protective

Flame retardant apparel

Chemical defending garments

Others

