Global Industrial Pumps Market Report 2023: An $87.3 Billion Market by 2028 - Rising Exploration Activities in the Oil and Gas Sector Fueling Demand

The global industrial pumps market size reached US$ 64.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 87.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.



Industrial pumps are mechanical equipment used to move fluid, such as oil, sludge, slurry, chemicals, petroleum, and wastewater, from one location to another. They are currently available in different shapes, sizes, and configurations based on liquid applications and materials used during their manufacturing.

For instance, centrifugal pumps are used in chemical plants for moving low viscosity liquids. Moreover, positive displacement (PD) pumps are preferred in automotive transmission systems to move high viscosity fluids. They can also be utilized in process operations that require high hydraulic pressure.



Industrial Pumps Market Trends:



Rising exploration activities in the oil and gas sector due to the escalating energy demand represent one of the main factors driving the market growth.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on upgrading existing wastewater treatment plants is contributing to the market growth. This can also be attributed to the limited availability of potable water, growing environmental concerns, and the rising awareness about the harmful impacts of drinking contaminated water.

Apart from this, industrial pumps are utilized in different sizes and shapes in the power industry for circulation, boiler feed, and sludge handling. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing infrastructure development are other factors influencing the market positively.

Furthermore, the leading players are adopting innovative strategies and focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand their product portfolio and gain an edge over their competitors. This is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.



Breakup by Product:

Centrifugal Pump

Axial Flow Pump

Radial Flow Pump

Mixed Flow Pump

Positive Displacement Pump

Reciprocating

Rotary

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Construction

Power Generation

Water and Wastewater

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

