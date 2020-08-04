Global Industrial Rackmount PCs Industry
Global Industrial Rackmount PCs Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027
Aug 04, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Rackmount PCs estimated at US$912.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. More Than 2u Industrial Rackmount PC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$426.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 1u & 2u Industrial Rackmount PC Market segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $246 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Industrial Rackmount PCs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$246 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$253.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AAEON Technology Inc.
- Acnodes Corporation
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- Arista Networks, Inc.
- Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
- Barco NV
- Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
- Broadax Systems, Inc.
- Computer Dynamics A Division of CIMTEC Automation LLC
- Kontron AG
- Nexcom International Co., Ltd.
- OMRON Corporation (Industrial Automation)
- RGB Spectrum
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Sparton Rugged Electronics
- SuperLogics, Inc.
- Teguar Computers
- Tri-M Technologies Inc.
- Welotec GmbH
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
