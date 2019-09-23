Global Industrial Radiography Industry
Sep 23, 2019, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Radiography market worldwide is projected to grow by US$318.
3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.8%. Film-Based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$237 Million by the year 2025, Film-Based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798868/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Film-Based will reach a market size of US$9.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$89.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3DX-Ray Ltd. (United Kingdom); Anritsu Corporation (Japan); Bosello High Technology Srl (Italy); Comet Holding AG (Comet Group) (Switzerland); FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan); General Electric Company (USA); Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland); Nikon Corporation (Japan); PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA); Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Radiography Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Film-Based (Imaging Technique) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Digital (Imaging Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Radiography Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Industrial Radiography Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Film-Based (Imaging Technique) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Film-Based (Imaging Technique) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Film-Based (Imaging Technique) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Digital (Imaging Technique) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Digital (Imaging Technique) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Digital (Imaging Technique) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Petrochemicals (Industry Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Petrochemicals (Industry Vertical) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Petrochemicals (Industry Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automotive (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Automotive (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Automotive (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Radiography Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Film-Based (Imaging Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Digital (Imaging Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in
the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Industrial Radiography Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Industrial Radiography Market in the United States by
Imaging Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Industrial Radiography Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Industrial Radiography Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Review by Imaging Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Industrial Radiography Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Technique for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Industrial Radiography Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Industrial Radiography Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Industrial Radiography: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Imaging
Technique for the period 2018-2025
Table 35: Industrial Radiography Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging Technique for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Radiography in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Industrial Radiography Market in US$ Million
by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 39: Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Industrial Radiography Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Imaging Technique for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Industrial Radiography Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Industrial Radiography Market by Imaging
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Industrial Radiography in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Industrial Radiography Market Review in China in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Radiography Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Film-Based (Imaging Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Digital (Imaging Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Industrial Radiography Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Industrial Radiography Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2018-2025
Table 50: Industrial Radiography Market in Europe in US$
Million by Imaging Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Industrial Radiography Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 53: Industrial Radiography Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Industrial Radiography Market in France by Imaging
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Industrial Radiography Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Industrial Radiography Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Industrial Radiography Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown
by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Industrial Radiography Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Industrial Radiography Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 66: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Industrial Radiography Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Imaging Technique for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Industrial Radiography Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Industrial Radiography Market by Imaging
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Industrial Radiography in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Industrial Radiography Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Radiography:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Imaging Technique for the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Industrial Radiography Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging Technique for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Radiography in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Industrial Radiography Market in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 78: Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Industrial Radiography Historic Market Review
by Imaging Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Industrial Radiography Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Technique for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Industrial Radiography Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Industrial Radiography Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry Vertical
for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Industrial Radiography Market in Russia by Imaging
Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown
by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Industrial Radiography Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Industrial Radiography Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Industrial Radiography Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Technique:
2018-2025
Table 92: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Imaging Technique: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Industrial Radiography Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 95: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Industrial Radiography Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Industrial Radiography Market in Asia-Pacific by
Imaging Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Industrial Radiography Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Industrial Radiography Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Industrial Radiography Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Industrial Radiography Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 111: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Industrial Radiography Historic Market Review
by Imaging Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Industrial Radiography Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Technique for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 115: Indian Industrial Radiography Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: Industrial Radiography Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Industrial Radiography Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 120: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Industrial Radiography Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 123: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial
Radiography: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Imaging Technique for the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market
Share Analysis by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Radiography in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Market
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 129: Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Industrial Radiography Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Industrial Radiography Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Industrial Radiography Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Industrial Radiography Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Imaging Technique for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Industrial Radiography Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Industrial Radiography Market by
Imaging Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Industrial Radiography in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Industrial Radiography Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Industrial Radiography Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2018-2025
Table 140: Industrial Radiography Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Imaging Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Industrial Radiography Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 143: Industrial Radiography Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Industrial Radiography Market in Brazil by Imaging
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Industrial Radiography Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Industrial Radiography Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Industrial Radiography Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Industrial Radiography Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Industrial Radiography Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 156: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Industrial Radiography Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Imaging Technique:
2018 to 2025
Table 158: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of Latin
America by Imaging Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Industrial Radiography Market
Share Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Industrial Radiography Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Industrial Radiography Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 164: Industrial Radiography Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Technique:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Historic
Market by Imaging Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Industrial Radiography Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Technique for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Industrial Radiography Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Industrial Radiography Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Industrial Radiography: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Imaging
Technique for the period 2018-2025
Table 173: Industrial Radiography Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging Technique for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Radiography in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Industrial Radiography Market in US$ Million
by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 177: Industrial Radiography Market Share Shift in Iran by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2018-2025
Table 179: Industrial Radiography Market in Israel in US$
Million by Imaging Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Industrial Radiography Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 182: Industrial Radiography Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Industrial Radiography Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Industrial Radiography Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Imaging Technique for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: Industrial Radiography Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Industrial Radiography Market by
Imaging Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Radiography in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Industrial Radiography Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Industrial Radiography Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Imaging Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Industrial Radiography Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 192: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Industrial Radiography Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Industry Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Industrial Radiography Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 195: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Imaging Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Industrial Radiography Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Industrial Radiography Market
Share Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Industrial Radiography Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Industrial Radiography Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 201: Industrial Radiography Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Industrial Radiography Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Imaging Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Industrial Radiography Market in Africa by Imaging
Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Industrial Radiography Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Industrial Radiography Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Industrial Radiography Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Industrial Radiography Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3DX-RAY
ANRITSU CORPORATION
BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY SRL
COMET HOLDING AG (COMET GROUP)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
NIKON CORPORATION
PERKINELMER
SHIMADZU CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
