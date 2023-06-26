Global Industrial Robotics Market Analysis Report 2023-2027: Growing Demand from SMEs in Developing Countries is Fueling the Growth of the Market and Presenting Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume by Segment, Application, Geographical Distribution, Recent Developments, and Key Players Robotics Division Sales Analysis - Forecast to 2027 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial robotics market was valued at around US$ 16.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around US$ 20 Billion by 2027.

The demand for industrial robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand, and the growing demand from SMEs in developing countries is fueling the growth of industrial robotics market globally.

However, the high initial investment and maintenance cost of industrial robots, coupled with integration costs and the cost of peripherals, such as end effectors and vision systems, makes automation a costly investment for SMEs.

Recent Developments

In March 2023 , LG Uplus announced a partnership by signing an MoU with Bigwave Robotics ( South Korea ), a leading operator of robot automation platforms, to strengthen its robot business.

, LG Uplus announced a partnership by signing an MoU with Bigwave Robotics ( ), a leading operator of robot automation platforms, to strengthen its robot business. ABB Robotics announced supporting Renault Group by providing state-of-the-art robotics technology to help automate the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer's production network across several key markets.

In October 2022 , ABB launched its smallest-ever industrial robot, offering unique possibilities for faster, more flexible, and high-quality production of wearable intelligent gadgets.

, ABB launched its smallest-ever industrial robot, offering unique possibilities for faster, more flexible, and high-quality production of wearable intelligent gadgets. In June 2022 , Epson introduced the GX Series SCARA Robots to deliver next-level performance and flexibility.

Industrial Robotics Segment Market - Key Takeaway

The electronics industry surpassed the automotive industry in terms of annual robot installations in 2020 and held the largest market for industrial robotics in 2022.

In the automotive industry, the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for EV charging infrastructure is boosting the demand for robotics. Recently, ABB Robotics announced supporting Renault Group by providing state-of-the-art robotics technology to help automate the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer's production network across several key markets.

Metal industry, the third largest market for industrial robotics, has witnessed an accelerated growth of industrial robotics adoption in recent years.

Chemical, rubber, and plastics industry accounted for approx. 5% share of the industrial robotics market in 2022, followed by the food industry segment.

Industrial Robotics Application Market - Key Takeaway

Handling is the most important application of industrial robots, as it can automate some of the most tedious, dull, and unsafe tasks in a production line and is one of the easiest ways to add automation.

Assembly robots are used for lean industrial processes and can dramatically increase production speed and consistency.

It is projected that the share of industrial robots for welding application will increase considerably during the forecast period, as utilization of industrial robots for welding is economical, and the welds are of an excellent quality.

The leading cleanroom robot manufacturers such as, ABB, Yaskawa Electric Corp, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are focusing their investments on technologically advanced, cost effective, and more secure products and solutions for various applications.

Industrial Robotics Regional Market - Key Takeaway

Asia / Australia is the world's largest and strongest growth market for industrial robots. In Asia , China has significantly expanded its leading position as the biggest market for industrial robots.

/ is the world's largest and strongest growth market for industrial robots. In , has significantly expanded its leading position as the biggest market for industrial robots. Europe is the second largest market for industrial robots, followed by Americas at the third position.

is the second largest market for industrial robots, followed by Americas at the third position. Robot installation counts in Germany , the largest European market and the only European one in the global top five, rose 2% in 2022.

, the largest European market and the only European one in the global top five, rose 2% in 2022. The United States is the largest American market and accounted for 67% of the robot installations in the Americas in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increased Spending on R&D and Robotic Process Automation

Technology Trends Shaping the Future of Robotics

Increased Investment Across Industries Drives the Market for Robotics Solution

Opportunities in Industry 4.0 and Emergence of Industry 5.0

Rising Labor Costs amidst the Aging Workforce will Boost the Robots Demand

Rising Demand for Collaborative Robots Across Industries

Challenges

The High Cost of Robots and Delayed Return on Investment Restricts Market Growth

Limited Flexibility of Robots for Handling SKUs Pose Challenge for Robotics

Safety Concerns Related to Industrial Robotics Systems

Privacy and Security

Key Players Robotics Division Sales and SWOT Analysis

KUKA AG

Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)

iRobot Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

ABB

FANUC Corporation

DAIHEN Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

DENSO Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

