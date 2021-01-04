Global Industrial Robotics Market Outlook to 2027: COVID-19, Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
Jan 04, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Robotics market accounted for $39.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $101.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include Dearth of skilled labor and solicitation of proposals by governments, public-private companies to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19, increasing investments for innovations and automation in industries. However, high installation cost of industrial robots, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises is likely to hamper the market.
An industrial robot is a robot system used in manufacturing industries. These are automated, programmable and capable of movement on three or more axis. In simple terms, it is described as a programmable, mechanical device used in place of a person to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. They are designed specifically for different applications such as welding, painting, assembly, pick and place for printed circuit boards, packaging and labeling, palletizing, product inspection, and testing in manufacturing industries.
By end user, automotive segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. The automotive industry continues to use industrial robots in their assembly line. The industry has seen the most extensive use for robots in manufacturing and assembling components such as engines, chassis, axles, and brakes. The automotive industry is one of the largest users of industrial robots; however, the market is expected to be severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has hindered production and significantly reduced consumer demand. Due to this, vehicle manufacturers are expected to reduce their investments in automation, affecting the market for industrial robots.
On the basis of geography, APAC is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to decrease in the sales of industrial robots in countries like China due to the falling demand from the automotive sector and the effects of the US-China trade war. The automotive and electrical & electronics industries are the most important drivers for traditional industrial robots in APAC. Although China is expected to witness a decline in growth from 2020 onwards, due to trade restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still likely to remain a significant market in APAC.
Some of the key players in the Industrial Robotics Market include FANUC, KUKA, Omron Adept, Doosan Robotics, ABB Group, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Durr AG, Cyberdyne, Stryker, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, B+M Surface Systems, Bosch Group, General Electric, Northrop Grumman, Denso Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Seiko Epson Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
What the Report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Traditional Industrial Robots
5.2.1 Parallel/Delta Robots
5.2.2 Cartesian/Gantry/Linear Robots
5.2.3 Articulated Robots
5.2.4 SCARA Robots
5.3 Vacuum Robotics
5.4 Laser Processing Robotics
5.5 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
5.6 Collaborative Robots
5.7 Other Robots
5.7.1 Swing Arm
5.7.2 Cylindrical
5.7.3 Spherical
6 Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Material Handling
6.3 Cutting and Processing
6.4 Assembling & Disassembling
6.5 Painting & Dispensing
6.6 Soldering & Welding
6.7 Milling & Grinding
7 Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market, By Configuration
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mobile Robots
7.3 Mounted Robots
8 Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market, By Payload
8.1 Introduction
8.2 0-20 KG
8.3 20-80 KG
8.4 80-300 KG
8.5 300-1000 KG
8.6 1000-3000 KG
9 Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 End Effector
9.3 Drive
9.4 Sensors
9.5 Power Supply
9.6 Motors
9.7 Robot Controller Unit
9.8 Robotic Arm
10 Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Precision Engineering and Optics
10.3 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
10.4 Automotive
10.5 Electrical and Electronics
10.6 Metals and Machinery
10.7 Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics
10.8 Food & Beverages
10.9 Construction
10.10 Home Appliances
10.11 Agriculture
11 Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market, By Subsystem
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Software
11.3 Robot Machines
11.4 Peripherals & System Engineering
12 Global COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 FANUC
14.2 KUKA
14.3 Omron Adept
14.4 Doosan Robotics
14.5 ABB Group
14.6 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
14.7 Durr AG
14.8 Cyberdyne
14.9 Stryker
14.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
14.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.12 B+M Surface Systems
14.13 Bosch Group
14.14 General Electric
14.15 Northrop Grumman
14.16 Denso Corporation
14.17 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
14.18 Seiko Epson Corporation
14.19 Panasonic Corporation
14.20 Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmpd6w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets