Global Industrial Robotics Market Report 2020-2026: Material Handling, Welding and Soldering, Assembling and Disassembling, Dispensing and Painting, Cutting and Milling

The Global industrial robotics market is expected to surpass US$ 25 Billion by 2026.

The report covers a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues, and provides forecasts through 2026.

The report provides in-depth analysis and information according to categories such as industry, application, region, company, and competitive landscape. A comprehensive analysis has been done on the market share of the industrial robotics market. The report also includes an assessment of recent development in the industrial robotics market.

Key trends in terms of partnership deals, distribution agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the global industrial robotics market.

The superior geographic segments are identified in the report, which also studies the prospects showcased by the emerging markets. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global industrial robotics market. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview and recent development of the global industrial robotics market.

Industrial Robotics Market, By Company

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Omron Corporation

KUKA AG

ABB Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Fanuc Corporation

Denso Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size & Analysis: Global Industrial Robotics (Volume and Value), 2013 - 2026

2.1 Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast

2.2 Global Industrial Robotics Market and Forecast

3. Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2013 - 2026

4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Global Industrial Robotics Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

5. Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Industry (Volume and Value), 2013 - 2026

5.1 Automotive

5.2 Electrical/Electronics

5.3 Metal

5.4 Chemical, Rubber, and Plastics

5.5 Food and Beverages

5.6 Others

5.7 Unspecified

6. Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Region (Volume), 2013 - 2026

6.1 Industry Robotics Volume and Forecast, By Region

7. Industrial Robotics Market and Forecast, By Application (Value), 2013 - 2026

7.1 Material Handling

7.2 Welding and Soldering

7.3 Assembling and Disassembling

7.4 Dispensing and Painting

7.5 Cutting and Milling

7.6 Others

7.7 Unspecified

8. Recent Industry Developments and Deals in the Industrial Robotics Market

8.1 Partnership Deals

8.2 Distribution Agreement

8.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4 Joint Venture

9. Key Companies Analysis

9.1 Business Overview

9.2 Recent Development

