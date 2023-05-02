Global Industrial Robotics Market Report to 2026: Collaborative Robots Promote Efficiency and Innovation Presenting Opportunities

May 02, 2023, 20:45 ET
The "Industrial Robotics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Robotics usage in industrial settings has risen over the last decade due to their benefits, such as increased efficiency and productivity. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift from manual to automated operations as frequent lockdowns led to labor shortages in most industries.
However, the high implementation costs mean large organizations tend to invest more than small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in using and integrating robots into their operations.
While evolving technologies enable practical cooperation between robots and operators, interoperability challenges and vulnerabilities from cybersecurity pose implementation hurdles for operators. Incorporating technoogies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in robots will likely help decision-making and gain traction as robot use increases.
Where possible, the analyst discusses country-level data on new installations and growth. The study also includes a section on sustainability and how robots contribute to a reduced carbon footprint. Notably, the analyst offers organizations looking to improve their product portfolio and invest in robotics for manufacturing operations insights into trends and growth opportunities over the forecast period.
Research Scope
In this study, the analyst details the total revenue generated in the robotics market. The base year for the study is 2021, and the forecast years are from 2022 until 2026. Other information includes:
- Revenue share for all major robot types: Linear (Cartesian and Gantry), selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA), articulated, parallel/delta, cylindrical, and collaborative robots
- Revenue share by region: North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Competitive landscape, including prominent robotics industry participants and product upgrades
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Robotics Market by Region and Country
- Installations and Units Analysis - Asia
- Installations and Units Analysis - Europe
- Installations and Units Analysis - The Americas
- Annual Installations of Top 10 Countries
- Software and Digital Trends in Robotics
4. Sustainability and Carbon Capture - Industrial Robotics
- Sustainability and Carbon Capture with Industrial Robots
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
- Companies to Watch
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI-based Robotics to Deliver Autonomous Robots for Industrial Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2: The Emergence of RaaS to Boost Deployment Across Industries
- Growth Opportunity 3: Advancements in Gripper Technology to Promote Workers' Safety
- Growth Opportunity 4: Collaborative Robots Promote Efficiency and Innovation
- Growth Opportunity 5: Industrial Robotics' Imperative to Drive Sustainability Efforts
11. Next Steps
Share this article