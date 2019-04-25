Global Industrial Routers Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Increasing Adoption of Robotics in Various Industrial Operations & Adoption of IoT Enabled Devices

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Routers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global industrial routers market to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The report on the global industrial routers market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on industrial routers market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on industrial routers market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial routers market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial routers market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Increasing adoption of robotics in various industrial operations

Adoption of the internet of things enabled devices

2. Restraints

Development of more cost-effective devices

3. Opportunities

Increased speed with minimal efforts and capability of better decision making

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial routers market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial routers market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial routers market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industrial Routers Market Highlights

2.2. Industrial Routers Market Projection

2.3. Industrial Routers Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Industrial Routers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Industrial Routers Market



4. Industrial Routers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Industrial Routers Market by Product Type

5.1. Wired

5.2. Wireless



6. Global Industrial Routers Market by End-User

6.1. Energy

6.2. Oil & Gas

6.3. Railways

6.4. Road Infrastructure

6.5. Manufacturing and Processing Industries

6.6. Maritime and Offshore



7. Global Industrial Routers Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Industrial Routers Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Industrial Routers Market by End-User

7.1.3. North America Industrial Routers Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industrial Routers Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Schneider Electric

8.2.2. Alcatel-Lucent

8.2.3. Cisco

8.2.4. TE Connectivity

8.2.5. Huawei Technologies

8.2.6. Dell

8.2.7. Juniper Networks

8.2.8. HP

8.2.9. Advantech

8.2.10. TP-Link Technologies Co.



