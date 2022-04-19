Global Industrial Rubber Product Market Size Worth USD $42.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.9%| Industry Share, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global industrial rubber product market was worth around USD 31.54 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 42.03 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the industrial rubber product market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Industrial Rubber Product Market By Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber), By Product (Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose, Rubber Belt, Rubber Roofing, Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Polymer Modification, Wire & Cable, Electrical & Electronics, Bitumen Modification, Coating, Sealant, & Adhesive, Medical & Healthcare, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industrial Rubber Product Market: Overview

Industrial rubbers are materials used in almost all industry verticals due to their versatile scope of application in the modern industrial infrastructure. Industry verticals such as automotive, construction, manufacturing, etc. are prime industries that deploy industrial rubber product use on a massive scale.

Increasing demand from the automotive industry, rising scope of application, rapid industrialization, and increasing production of synthetic rubber are prominent trends propelling market growth through 2028.

Increasing strict regulations and government mandates are expected to restrain industrial rubber product market growth.

Industry Dynamics:

Industrial Rubber Product Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing demand from Automotive Industry Vertical

Rubber has a massive scope of application in the automotive industry as it is used in making gaskets, seals, and belts as well. Rising automobile production and increasing use of rubber in multiple components are expected to make this industry a major end use vertical for the industrial rubber product market growth over the forecast period. The industrial rubber product market is expected to be majorly driven by this industry through 2028.

Industrial Rubber Product Market: Restraints

Adverse Impact on Environment

Industrial rubber products have proven to be really toxic and harmful to the environment and the increasing focus on sustainability on a global level is anticipated to restrain the use and production of industrial rubber product over the forecast period. The disposal of rubber products creates a major waste hazard and is also often highly toxic not only to humans but also to the environment. Stringent government mandates to reduce waste and conserve the environment are expected to constrain industrial rubber product market potential through 2028.

Global Industrial Rubber Product Market: Segmentation

The global industrial rubber product market is segregated based on product, type, application, and region.

By Type, the market is divided into synthetic rubber and natural rubber. The synthetic rubber segment is expected to lead the market and emerge as a highly lucrative segment over the forecast period. The use of synthetic rubber in large quantities in multiple industries is expected to boost the demand for this segment. Especially this segment will be driven by rising use from the automotive sector. Its better abrasion-resistant quality makes it a good substitute for natural rubber.

By Application, the industrial rubber product market is segmented into automotive, building & construction, industrial manufacturing, polymer modification, wire & cable, electrical & electronics, bitumen modification, coating, sealant, & adhesive, medical & healthcare, others. The rising production of automotive is expected to boost industrial rubber product market growth as it is the major end use vertical.

Recent Developments

In September 2017 – PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim announced the start of production of concentrated formaldehyde at a new plant and this is expected to be a step to boost production of isoprene. The plant has a capacity of 100,000 tons per year.

List of Key Players of Industrial Rubber Product Market:

LANXESS ( Germany )

) Sinopec ( China )

) Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (US)

Kumho Petrochemical ( South Korea )

) TSRC Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Nizhnekamskneftekhim ( Russia )

) JSR Corporation ( Japan )

) LG Chem ( South Korea )

) Versalis S.p.A. ( Italy )

) ZEON Corpo.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Industrial Rubber Product Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Industrial Rubber Product Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.9% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Industrial Rubber Product Market was valued approximately USD 31.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 42.03 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. High demand from China and India is expected to be a prominent trend as these emerging economies see rising investments in the industrial sector.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Industrial Rubber Product Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Industrial Rubber Product Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Industrial Rubber Product Market Industry?

What segments does the Industrial Rubber Product Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Industrial Rubber Product Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 31.54 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 42.03 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.9% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered LANXESS (Germany), Sinopec (China), Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (US), Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea), TSRC Corporation (Taiwan), Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia), JSR Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Versalis S.p.A. (Italy), and ZEON Corpo. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/318

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region leads the global industrial rubber product market in terms of revenue and volume share owing to high industrial activity and the presence of key industrial rubber product end use industry verticals. The low cost of manufacturing in this region is expected to propel industrial rubber product market growth. High demand from China and India is expected to be a prominent trend as these emerging economies see rising investments in the industrial sector and supportive government initiatives are projected to bolster the market potential as well.

The market for industrial rubber products in North America is expected to exhibit a positive outlook owing to an increase in international trade activities and a developing industrial sector for growing demand. Increasing automotive production is also expected to favor market potential in this region. The United States and Canada are expected to be major markets for industrial rubber product in this region.

Global Industrial Rubber Product Market is segmented as follows:

Industrial Rubber Product Market: By Fiber Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Industrial Rubber Product Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Mechanical Rubber Good

Rubber Hose

Rubber Belt

Rubber Roofing

Others

Industrial Rubber Product Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Polymer Modification

Wire & Cable

Electrical & Electronics

Bitumen Modification

Coating, Sealant, & Adhesive

Medical & Healthcare

Others

Industrial Rubber Product Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

